2025 NFL free agency: 10 offensive free agents who deserve to get paid

Tee Higgins is set to break the bank: The Bengals star will finally be compensated appropriately, possibly reaching $30 million per year.

NFL free agency offers fireworks every year, with some of that entertainment certainly coming from formerly underpaid stars reaping the rewards of their stellar play over the past few seasons.

The 2025 free-agent class offers several names that fit the bill. From some of the game’s best at their positions finally hitting the market to breakout players cashing in, here are 10 offensive free agents whose contracts will be gaudy come March.

WR Tee Higgins

At long last, Higgins will get his mega-deal. While playing on the franchise tag in 2024, Higgins was sensational, recording a career-high 88.3 PFF receiving grade to rank seventh among qualified receivers. Higgins was also a top-25 receiver in yards per route run (2.05), first downs gained (48) and passer rating when targeted (125.1).

Still only 26, Higgins should easily become a top-10 receiver in average annual value and could even fetch more than $30 million per year, joining the likes of Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb and A.J. Brown. The Clemson product may not have been a true WR1 during his time in Cincinnati, but he almost assuredly will be if he lands elsewhere.

QB Sam Darnold

It can be easy to reduce Darnold’s value based on his final two outings in 2024, but that would ignore a season that generally was highly encouraging. The USC product finished tied for 11th among qualifiers in PFF passing grade (77.5) and tied for sixth in big-time throw rate (5.4%) while ending seventh in PFF's wins above replacement.

It should be noted that Darnold had a perfect storm this past year, considering his elite receiving corps and terrific play calling, and that any type of mega-deal could come with buyer’s remorse. But Darnold’s raw talent — fully on display this past season — is undeniable and could lead to him remaining an above-average quarterback for the next few years in the right ecosystem.

WR Chris Godwin

If Godwin didn’t suffer a season-ending dislocated ankle in Week 7, his contract projection likely would’ve been that much higher — and he probably would’ve been a first-team All-Pro. Godwin’s 85.7 PFF receiving grade finished 10th among qualified wideouts, as he dropped zero of his 60 catchable targets. Weighing Godwin’s 90th-percentile separation grade and 97th-percentile mark against single coverage renders his year that much more incredible.

Injuries have limited the 28-year-old Godwin in the past, as he’s played more than 1,000 snaps only once in his career. Even then, Godwin had eclipsed 830 snaps in each of the previous five years besides 2024. He could very well exceed his previous deal.

If Higgins is the pièce de résistance of the free-agent class, Smith is more than just a background component. It’s not often that a 25-year-old, potential three-time Super Bowl champion is up for grabs, especially one this good. Smith has earned a 72.3 PFF overall grade or better in each of his four pro seasons, and his 80.3 PFF run-blocking grade is the fourth-best mark among qualified guards in that span.

Only four guards — Landon Dickerson, Chris Lindstrom, Quenton Nelson and Robert Hunt — have currently reached the $20 million AAV threshold. Smith’s advanced PFF metrics are largely on par with each, and he’s likely to become the fifth member of that club.

QB Russell Wilson

Wilson’s new deal will likely reflect how inflated the quarterback market is, but the bigger story is his general resurgence with the Steelers. At 36, Wilson posted his best PFF passing grade (77.5) and big-time throw rate (6.3%) since 2020, and his 1.6% turnover-worthy play rate tied for second-lowest among qualifiers.

Yes, there may be uncertainty about Wilson’s long-term future and consistency under pressure. But the reality is that the Super Bowl champion played like a top-14 quarterback for much of 2024 and is still capable of serving as a floor-raising player, courtesy of a lethal deep ball.

A top-tier center hitting free agency isn’t as common as one would expect, but Dalman certainly qualifies — and will get rewarded. Among centers with 500 or more snaps this year, the former Falcon ranked fourth in PFF overall grade (78.8), rounding that out with top-10 grades as both a pass blocker and a run blocker. Over the past two seasons, only four centers have produced a higher PFF overall grade than Dalman (84.8).

Just 26, Dalman could easily become one of the three highest-paid centers in the NFL, leapfrogging Lloyd Cushenberry III ($12.5 million AAV) last offseason.

Even at 34, Zeitler was one of the league’s premier guards. On a one-year trial with Detroit, Zeitler turned back the clock to rank third in PFF overall grade (86.8) and second in PFF run-blocking grade (87.2) among qualified guards while allowing only 18 pressures on 577 pass-blocking snaps.

Age will restrict Zeitler’s market, hence the diminished projection for his deal. But with demand for a high-quality guard always present, there will likely be some cash-laden teams willing to give Zeitler even $15 million or more annually on a short-term deal.

Few tackles have proven to be a more consistent pass protector than Stanley over his nine-year career. Since he broke into the league in 2016, Stanley boasts an 89.7 PFF pass-blocking grade, ranking seventh among qualified tackles. While the 30-year-old hasn’t been as effective as a run blocker, failing to reach even a 70.0 PFF run-blocking grade since 2019, his pass-protection chops will likely outweigh that.

Despite some lingering injuries and being on the wrong side of 30, Stanley will likely still be viewed as a flashy upgrade for any team seeking an offensive line cornerstone. He should be able to join the 12 others at his position making $20 million or more per year.

Before suffering a leg injury that limited him to only 268 snaps, Fries was pacing to be one of the foremost guards in the NFL. He recorded career highs in PFF overall grade (86.9), PFF run-blocking grade (84.9) and PFF pass-blocking grade (74.9). Maybe most impressive is that Fries received a 75.6 PFF overall grade or better in four of his five contests this year.

Besides health, the big question with Fries will be whether his 2024 tape stacks up to his prior career play, which was much more middling (62.6 PFF overall grade). But NFL teams tend to put more stock into both recency and breakouts, meaning that the 26-year-old should receive a strong raise.

T Alaric Jackson

In a class littered with solid offensive linemen, Jackson feels like the sleeping giant. His 78.4 PFF overall grade ranks fifth among all offensive players set to become free agents, and Jackson was one of only 13 qualified tackles with a 75.0-plus PFF grade in both pass blocking and run blocking this season.

Just 26, Jackson has played 1,000 or more snaps in each of the past two years but given up only four sacks. The former Iowa Hawkeye feels like the perfect example of a player destined to get paid more than most anticipate.