2025 NFL free agency: 10 defensive free agents who deserve to get paid

Yesterday's price isn't today's for Zack Baun: After being one of the highest-graded linebackers in football, Baun will make much more than his $3.5 million 2024 salary.

Tre'von Moehrig is a sleeper safety: The former Raider is only 25 and was one of the better run-stopping safeties in football this year.

NFL free agency offers fireworks every year, with some of that entertainment certainly coming from formerly underpaid stars reaping the rewards of their stellar play over the past few seasons.

The 2025 free-agent class offers several names that fit the bill. From some of the game’s best at their positions finally hitting the market to breakout players cashing in, here are 10 defensive free agents whose contracts will be gaudy come March.

EDGE Khalil Mack

Going into this offseason, Mack boasts the honor of being one of just five defensive players to attain a 90.0-plus overall PFF grade in both 2023 and 2024 (minimum 500 snaps). His production hasn’t waned whatsoever despite his age (33). Even though Mack’s PFF pass-rush grade dropped from 86.3 to 78.9, his pass-rush win rate was still 14.5% this past year. He’s also been elite as a run defender, as his 91.5 PFF run-defense grade is the second best in the league since 2023.

Age is a concern for Mack, as the three-time All-Pro mulled retirement this past season. Still, Mack fits the criteria of a player worthy of a massive deal. Giving Mack $20 million or more annually over two years could be logical.

LB Zack Baun

No defensive player upped their value more in one season than Baun. The 28-year-old squeezed everything out of his one-year deal with the Eagles, becoming the centerpiece to one of the best units in the league — and one of the foremost players in his own right. Baun’s 90.2 PFF overall grade and 91.2 PFF coverage grade both led qualified linebackers, and he also missed just 10.7% of tackle attempts.

Linebacker play can fluctuate year over year, and Baun has to prove he’s more than a flash in a pan in 2025. Still, he could easily become one of the three highest-paid linebackers in the league with an $18 million annual average value mark.

EDGE Josh Sweat

While his teammate Baun was a 2024 revelation, Sweat has become an underrated standout over the past few years. Since 2022, Sweat ranks 15th in total pressures generated and 27th in pass-rush win rate among all qualified defenders. His run-defense marks haven’t been as strong since his great 2022 campaign, but Sweat still missed only 5% of tackles this year.

Still only 27, Sweat matches the description of a player whom teams will covet this offseason. Lavishing him with an offer of $22 million or more per year is in play.

A third straight Eagle might seem preposterous, but that’s really how good Vic Fangio’s defense is. Even in playing just 628 snaps across a deep defensive line, Williams has made an impact. His 91.0 PFF pass-rushing grade ranks second among all interior defenders, and his 17.5% pass-rush win rate slots fourth. Run defense has been more of a problem, as evidenced by Williams’ 41.7 PFF run-defense mark, but he’s still highly valuable, slotting seventh at the position in PFF's wins above replacement metric.

Only 25, Williams can be overshadowed on a stacked Eagles defense but is assuredly appreciated around the league. The Louisiana Tech product will likely get at least $18 million per year.

Dl Poona Ford

Ford’s resurgent 2024 season was a joy to watch. His 80.3 PFF run-defense grade ranked third among interior defenders, and he complemented it with 25 pressures and a 70.0 PFF pass-rushing grade. To do that on a third team in three seasons is highly impressive.

The 29-year-old Ford is one of the better defensive linemen on the market and will make whoever acquires him appreciative. The $14 million-$17 million per year range could be attainable on a new deal.

S Justin Reid

Another defender playing in the Super Bowl, and another who should be that much richer after Feb. 9. Reid was a do-it-all catalyst for Steve Spagnuolo’s defense in 2024, flashing 77.0-plus PFF grades in coverage, tackling and run defense. The Stanford alumnus bounced back from an underwhelming 2023 season and was the 11th-best safety by PFF WAR this year.

Having already played seven seasons but not yet 28, Reid should have a solid market, especially for teams not willing to pay the steep price tag of a player like Jevon Holland. Reid was previously the 12th-ranked safety in AAV, at $10.5 million, and should receive a decent raise.

Dl Osa Odighizuwa

The Cowboys‘ defense was largely ineffective in Mike Zimmer’s first year as defensive coordinator, but Odighizuwa remained a solid anchor. The UCLA product recorded a second straight season with a 78.5 PFF pass-rushing grade or better, amassing 60 pressures, seven sacks and a 15.1% pass-rush win rate — good for fifth among interior defenders.

Given that Odighizuwa is just 26 but has been a strong pass-rusher for three years in a row, he’s a highly appealing free agent. Don’t be shocked if the total value of his new deal reaches $70 million.

CB Carlton Davis III

After being traded by the Buccaneers to the Lions, Davis proved to be exactly what Detroit had hoped. His 72.1 PFF coverage grade was the best among starting Lions outside cornerbacks, not to mention his highest since 2021. Davis also added a strong 77.7 PFF run-defense grade, receiving a positive grade on 6.6% of run snaps — the eighth-best clip among qualified cornerbacks.

Having proven his mettle with two established franchises, the 28-year-old Davis could sneakily be the second-best cornerback on the market. He should vault himself into a deal over $15.5 million per season.

The Raiders weren’t known for fielding much defensive talent over the past few years outside of Maxx Crosby, but Moehrig quietly emerged as a strong player in the team’s secondary. The former second-round pick ranked sixth among safeties in PFF run-defense grade (87.5). While his overall PFF coverage grade (54.4) was subpar, his coverage grades on passes over 3 seconds (62.9) and in the slot (64.2) were more encouraging.

Ultimately, it’s uncommon for a 25-year-old chess piece defender to hit free agency. Considering that players like Amani Hooker and Jalen Thompson each were rewarded with deals exceeding a $10 million AAV, Moehrig could be next in line, helping to bolster the secondary of a team needing reinforcements.

Minnesota’s efficient defense was generally powered by elite edge rushers and creative blitz packages, but Murphy held his own at perimeter cornerback. His 73.5 PFF coverage grade was a career high, and his 80.0 passer rating allowed when targeted tied for the 18th lowest among qualified cornerbacks. Peeling back the layers further, Murphy slotted in the 97th percentile in PFF coverage grade at outside cornerback and 81st in single coverage.

The 27-year-old Pro Bowler is one of the better cornerbacks available in free agency. Given his youth and talent, a deal offering $15 million or more per year feels realistic.