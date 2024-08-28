2024 NFL Roster Cuts Tracker

• Bills let Frank Gore Jr. walk after solid preseason showing: The Southern Miss product produced an 84.3 PFF overall grade across 65 snaps.
• Chiefs release former first-round pick Kadarius Toney: Toney never quite caught in Kansas City after being acquired from the Giants.
For some, the NFL roster cuts deadline is a time to celebrate. For others, it's a time to, hopefully, land with a new team in the aftermath.
We've compiled each NFL team's cuts after the 2024 preseason, accompanied by grades and snap counts. Snap counts include only offensive or defensive snaps. For special teams snaps, check out the special teams report in PFF Premium Stats 2.0.
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos.
|Preseason snaps
|Preseason overall grade
|2023 snaps
|2023 overall grade
|Andre Baccellia
|WR
|96
|64.0
|49
|55.2
|Austen Pleasants
|T
|70
|60.5
|10
|34.6
|Dan Chisena
|WR
|22
|90.0
|1
|(-)
|Michael Ojemudia
|CB
|83
|57.2
|0
|(-)
|Krys Barnes
|LB
|32
|67.1
|1
|60
|Desmond Ridder
|QB
|79
|51.5
|848
|52.8
|Bobby Price
|CB
|66
|66.6
|0
|(-)
|Jaden Davis
|CB
|70
|49.5
|649*
|76.4*
|Myles Murphy
|DI
|84
|63.4
|482*
|68.9*
|Keith Ismael
|C
|89
|72.4
|0
|(-)
|Jackson Barton
|T
|113
|76.4
|0
|(-)
|Michael Carter
|HB
|29
|54.4
|224
|61.9
|Bernhard Seikovits
|TE
|59
|60.7
|0
|(-)
|Cameron Thomas
|ED
|90
|77.7
|1
|60
|Elijah Wilkinson
|T
|75
|47.9
|501
|52.4
|Andre Chachere
|S
|101
|57.9
|1
|(-)
|Tejhaun Palmer
|WR
|110
|54.4
|687*
|71.7*
|Markus Bailey
|LB
|100
|41.5
|29
|60.8
|Tyreek Maddox-Williams
|LB
|106
|61.1
|5
|22.8
|Naquan Jones
|DI
|80
|70.9
|171
|42.8
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|111
|50.0
|2
|58.6
|Divaad Wilson
|CB
|82
|64.3
|96
|45.6
|Ben Stille
|DI
|99
|66.4
|134
|45.4
|Marquis Hayes
|G
|123
|71.1
|0
|(-)
|Phil Hoskins
|DI
|85
|40.1
|124
|45.9
|Delonte Hood
|CB
|17
|50.5
|0
|(-)
|Hassan Hall
|HB
|51
|66.7
|0
|(-)
|Daylen Baldwin
|WR
|46
|58.5
|0
|(-)
|Sage Surratt
|TE
|4
|58.3
|0
|(-)
|T.J. Carter
|DI
|37
|35.3
|0
|(-)
|Chris Garrett
|ED
|15
|77.4
|0
|(-)
|Verone McKinley III
|S
|107
|60.1
|0
|(-)
|Trevor Nowaske
|LB
|76
|65.5
|0
|(-)
|Tyreke Smith
|ED
|97
|59.0
|19
|28.0
Atlanta Falcons
