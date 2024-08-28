2024 NFL Roster Cuts Tracker

• Bills let Frank Gore Jr. walk after solid preseason showing: The Southern Miss product produced an 84.3 PFF overall grade across 65 snaps.

For some, the NFL roster cuts deadline is a time to celebrate. For others, it's a time to, hopefully, land with a new team in the aftermath.

We've compiled each NFL team's cuts after the 2024 preseason, accompanied by grades and snap counts. Snap counts include only offensive or defensive snaps. For special teams snaps, check out the special teams report in PFF Premium Stats 2.0.

Player Pos. Preseason snaps Preseason overall grade 2023 snaps 2023 overall grade Andre Baccellia WR 96 64.0 49 55.2 Austen Pleasants T 70 60.5 10 34.6 Dan Chisena WR 22 90.0 1 (-) Michael Ojemudia CB 83 57.2 0 (-) Krys Barnes LB 32 67.1 1 60 Desmond Ridder QB 79 51.5 848 52.8 Bobby Price CB 66 66.6 0 (-) Jaden Davis CB 70 49.5 649* 76.4* Myles Murphy DI 84 63.4 482* 68.9* Keith Ismael C 89 72.4 0 (-) Jackson Barton T 113 76.4 0 (-) Michael Carter HB 29 54.4 224 61.9 Bernhard Seikovits TE 59 60.7 0 (-) Cameron Thomas ED 90 77.7 1 60 Elijah Wilkinson T 75 47.9 501 52.4 Andre Chachere S 101 57.9 1 (-) Tejhaun Palmer WR 110 54.4 687* 71.7* Markus Bailey LB 100 41.5 29 60.8 Tyreek Maddox-Williams LB 106 61.1 5 22.8 Naquan Jones DI 80 70.9 171 42.8 Blake Whiteheart TE 111 50.0 2 58.6 Divaad Wilson CB 82 64.3 96 45.6 Ben Stille DI 99 66.4 134 45.4 Marquis Hayes G 123 71.1 0 (-) Phil Hoskins DI 85 40.1 124 45.9 Delonte Hood CB 17 50.5 0 (-) Hassan Hall HB 51 66.7 0 (-) Daylen Baldwin WR 46 58.5 0 (-) Sage Surratt TE 4 58.3 0 (-) T.J. Carter DI 37 35.3 0 (-) Chris Garrett ED 15 77.4 0 (-) Verone McKinley III S 107 60.1 0 (-) Trevor Nowaske LB 76 65.5 0 (-) Tyreke Smith ED 97 59.0 19 28.0