Cut candidates for all 32 NFL teams: Jamal Adams, Mike Williams and more

We're excited about the talented 2024 free-agent class — with the annual caveat that franchise tags can shrink the pool — and there will be even more quality players coming available over the next few weeks.

A few teams, such as the Chicago Bears, have already gotten started with cuts, allowing longtime interior offensive lineman Cody Whitehair and safety Eddie Jackson to get a jump-start on preparing for March 13.

Below is one player for each team who may be joining the free agency pool in the next month.

Salary Cap Details: $6,916,666 dead money, $15,960,000 cap savings

The Cardinals drafted Paris Johnson Jr. with the No. 6 overall pick in 2023 and now find themselves with the No. 4 and No. 27 selections in this year’s draft, providing them with multiple shots at landing another starting tackle in a draft class with a lot of talent at the position. Humphries tore his ACL at the end of 2023 and earned a career-low 62.5 overall grade before that point.

Salary Cap Details: $750,000 dead money, $3,095,000 cap savings

The Falcons added several former first-round pick cornerbacks this past offseason, and the results were a mixed bag, with Hughes not earning a starting role. Amid the emergence of rookie Clark Phillips, Atlanta may be comfortable moving on from Hughes and hitting the bargain bin of free agency once more. A coaching change could also shift the defensive philosophy a bit.

Salary Cap Details: $2,000,000 dead money, $5,500,000 cap savings

The Ravens are already set to lose a bunch of front-seven talent this offseason, with Patrick Queen and Kyle Van Noy both offering similar production profiles as players with experience off the ball who can also be deployed as pass rushers. Unfortunately, Bowser has dealt with a slow recovery from injury and missed the entire 2023 campaign after logging just 355 snaps in 2022.

Salary Cap Details: $500,000 dead money, $4,660,000 cap savings

The Bills traded for Hines at the 2022 trade deadline, and he provided some juice in the return game in addition to out of the backfield as a pass catcher. Unfortunately, an offseason injury kept him out for 2023, and now there is a soft deadline of March 18 when a 2024 roster bonus is due.

Salary Cap Details: $695,000 dead money, $1,850,000 cap savings

Carolina does not have many options here, which just adds to the challenge the new regime faces as it works to turn the franchise around. Pineiro was inconsistent this past season, so the Panthers might as well save money and search for a young player who can win the long-term job.

Salary Cap Details: $4,100,000 dead money, $9,150,000 cap savings

Chicago wasted no time clearing over $20 million in 2024 cap space by moving on from two of the longest-tenured veterans on the team in interior offensive lineman Cody Whitehair and safety Eddie Jackson. There are not any remaining obvious moves to clear salary cap space.

Salary Cap Details: $2,000,000 dead money, $2,300,000 cap savings

Scott was an important free-agent addition last offseason after Cincinnati lost both Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell at safety, but the Bengals turned to recent draft picks around the midpoint of the season and Scott lost his starting job to rookie Jordan Battle. That said, the Bengals' defense struggled all year. Scott certainly wasn’t the only player to blame, so there could be a path back to a working relationship here.

Hypothetical Pay Cut: 2024 salary reduced from $11.775 million to $5.775 million

Chubb has not lost a step whatsoever since signing his three-year, $36.6 million extension back in 2021, but a gruesome knee injury suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of 2023 brings into question his efficacy for the final year of his contract. Chubb returned from a gnarly injury in college to have one of the best starts to an NFL career in history among running backs, so we’re not counting him out of anything, but here he takes a pay cut akin to what we’ve seen in recent offseasons from Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon and Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones.

Hypothetical Pay Cut: 2024 salary reduced from $8.5 million to $4 million

The Cowboys hoped another year of recovery from a torn ACL for Michael Gallup would help him return to the long-striding body contortionist with great toe-tapping ability near the sideline, but Gallup’s burst just hasn’t looked up to the same standard since his injury. Here, we have Dallas reducing his salary down to just $4 million, which he currently has guaranteed for injury and which will vest to fully guaranteed a few days into the 2024 league year in March. In addition, perhaps the 2025 and 2026 contract years are converted into void years.

Salary Cap Details: $35,400,000 dead money, $0 cap savings

We wrote an entire standalone article about this situation in the middle of October, even before a battle ensued via the media between the two parties. Sean Payton is never afraid to be aggressive. Look for Denver to pursue any and all options available, whether that’s in free agency, a trade for a veteran or a trade-up from No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Detroit does not have any candidates that make a ton of sense for a cut, with a lot of veterans slated to hit free agency and one of the league’s strongest crops of young franchise cornerstones in place.

Salary Cap Details: $19,083,017 dead money, $20,935,294 cap savings

This eventual parting of ways has been a subject of conversation for a while, with a knee injury leading to a bunch of surgeries and, unfortunately, derailing the career of one of the league’s best blindside protectors. When Bakhtiari is able to give it a go, he’s still his usual brick wall on the left side, but that’s becoming less and less common. Green Bay looks to have found a left tackle to develop into the full-time starter in 2022 seventh-round pick Rasheed Walker, so perhaps Bakhtiari reunites with Aaron Rodgers and the offensive line-needy Jets.

Salary Cap Details: $750,000 dead money, $4,000,000 cap savings

Houston will focus its efforts on retaining key contributors, such as edge defender Jonathan Greenard, interior defender Sheldon Rankins and cornerback Steven Nelson, but the team may also look to make a splash or two with a clear contending window over the next two years of C.J. Stroud’s rookie contract.

Stewart has been a key special teams contributor for years in Houston, which could keep him aboard here, but a shoulder injury knocked him out for the second half of 2023 and his contract does offer some major savings for a specialist in the third phase.

Salary Cap Details: $0 dead money, $5,920,000 cap savings

The Colts have a stable of young tight ends, and Alie-Cox’s role has diminished a bit as his pay has increased entering the final year of his deal signed in 2022.

Alie-Cox is still a quality jump ball target in the red zone, with three of his 13 receptions in 2023 going for touchdowns. In addition, the 6-foot-5, 267-pounder is an asset in the blocking game. Nonetheless, with a bunch of recent draft picks and a lot of savings here, perhaps this contract is adjusted heading into 2024.

Salary Cap Details: $6,569,334 dead money, $4,183,294 cap savings

Jones missed multiple stretches of the 2023 season, and Jacksonville is preparing to bring fellow wideout Calvin Ridley back on a much bigger veteran contract. The emergence of rookie Parker Washington could help fill the void here in 2024 and beyond.

Salary Cap Details: $2,000,000 dead money, $12,000,000 cap savings

Valdes-Scantling had his fair share of clutch moments in both Super Bowl runs with the Kansas City Chiefs, but there were stretches of games where Patrick Mahomes was gun-shy in targeting the field-stretcher. Even with a need for pass-catching talent, the savings here may be too big to pass up.

Salary Cap Details: $5,508,000 dead money, $8,210,000 cap savings

This move has been percolating for some time, as Las Vegas has shopped Renfrow in trades for more than a year. With Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers as the clear one-two and the steady emergence of rookie Tre Tucker, the finances finally align with the roster decision.

Salary Cap Details: $12,460,000 dead money, $20,000,000 cap savings

The Chargers have a strong case as the NFL team in the worst financial situation heading into the offseason, so several tough decisions await. An unfortunate ACL tear could push them to move on from wideout Mike Williams, a former top-10 pick, as he’s one of four players with a 2024 cap hit north of $30 million — none of whom are quarterback Justin Herbert.

Salary Cap Details: $3,150,000 dead money, $4,900,000 cap savings

Allen has dealt with a bunch of injuries in recent seasons that have kept him out of the lineup, and now the Rams have major decisions to make on right guard Kevin Dotson and center Coleman Shelton. Even if healthy, Allen may no longer be a great fit in Los Angeles’ revamped run scheme, with his biggest value being his ability to quickly get to the second level in the Rams' mid-zone and wide-zone concepts.

Salary Cap Details: $4,000,000 dead money, $13,708,824 cap savings

Ogbah ended up logging some snaps to close out the year, but with Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Andrew Van Ginkel in the fold, he was making eons more than a typical fourth edge defender. Despite serious injuries for Phillips and Chubb in 2023, Ogbah will not be back in Miami at his current number, as they’re set to pay a ton of in-house talent currently scheduled for free agency.

Hypothetical Pay Cut: $14.45 million 2024 salary reduced to $7 million

Smith took a similar pay cut before the 2023 season, so an attempt to do it once again may irk the future Vikings Ring of Honor member. That said, the ageless “Hitman” will be 35 years old in 2024 and is coming off his lowest overall grade in a decade. Granted, he has set a very high bar for himself over his career.

After six consecutive seasons with at least five combined interceptions and pass breakups, Smith had just one pass breakup in 2023. However, he was a good fit in defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ blitz-heavy scheme as a free rusher, registering 12 pressures and three sacks.

Salary Cap Details: $0 dead money, $14,375,000 cap savings

This is a bit of a formality after the Patriots inherited Jackson’s contract from the Los Angeles Chargers with the 2023 salary reduced down close to the minimum, and now the salaries balloon back up. Jackson remained one of the lowest-graded cornerbacks in the entire NFL even after his reunion in New England, and the return of Christian Gonzalez in 2024 should provide the Patriots their new lockdown cornerback of the future.

Salary Cap Details: $2,414,000 dead money, $7,235,294 cap savings

The Saints will have to restructure virtually every big contract on their roster, as is tradition, but Maye offers legitimate savings as a post-June 1 release. Fifth-round rookie Jordan Howden flashed some promise down the stretch after Maye was lost for the season with a shoulder injury.

Salary Cap Details: $1,500,000 dead money, $5,682,353 cap savings

Glowinski could be a pay-cut candidate instead, given how dire the offensive line situation is in New York, but the Giants figure to invest significant resources into their offensive line, whether that be via the draft or in free agency, where a lot of quality interior options would be an upgrade.

Salary Cap Details: $5,921,668 dead money, $5,300,000 cap savings

The Jets have a solid in-line blocker in the young Jeremy Ruckert and a reliable veteran move tight end in Tyler Conklin, which leaves Uzomah as something of an odd man out at this price point as the team looks to make drastic improvements along the offensive line and at pass catcher.

Salary Cap Details: $2,559,266 dead money, $7,117,647 cap savings

The Eagles may not want to further complicate a secondary situation that is already a bit dire, but after paying both Darius Slay and James Bradberry last offseason, they did not get enough from a veteran trio of starters even when they were healthy. Maddox played in just four games in 2023 after logging 457 snaps in 2022, so the Eagles may look to negotiate a pay cut or outright move on later in the offseason due to his lack of availability in recent seasons.

Salary Cap Details: $1,917,500 dead money, $10,000,000 cap savings

The Steelers may still want the veteran presence Robinson brings to a young wide receiver group, but they did not alter his 2024 compensation following his trade from the Los Angeles Rams before the 2023 campaign kicked off, and odds are the Pennsylvania native won’t earn his scheduled $10 million salary whether or not he’s back.

Salary Cap Details: $1,464,000 dead money, $2,402,000 cap savings

Oliver was phased out of the defense a bit over the second half of the season, with Ambry Thomas taking over the No. 2 outside cornerback spot, which enabled Deommodore Lenoir to take on a larger role in the nickel spot. Oliver did see an uptick in special teams snaps, but that had not previously been a major part of his NFL role. With all the difficult contractual decisions on the horizon in San Francisco, minor savings like this one may become a necessity.

Salary Cap Details: $10,416,666 dead money, $16,500,000 cap savings

The writing seems on the wall here dating back to last offseason after the signing of safety Julian Love in free agency and the use of the No. 5 overall pick on defensive back Devon Witherspoon, who can play in the nickel spot and bring a blitzing element out of the secondary. Seattle collectively added the components of Jamal Adams’ contributions, and he was subsequently phased out of the lineup a bit.

Salary Cap Details: $6,902,668 dead money, $6,448,000 cap savings

Gage was unable to stay healthy during his time in Tampa, and the Buccaneers may have to pay up big time to retain franchise legend Mike Evans. Even if not, rookie Trey Palmer developed into a solid option in the passing game and Tampa Bay will need to reorganize its books with major paydays looming for Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield and Tristan Wirfs.

Hypothetical Pay Cut: $9 million 2024 salary reduced to $5 million

Dillard has $3 million in injury-guaranteed salary for 2024 that becomes fully guaranteed on the first day of the new league year, so despite a rough first campaign in Tennessee that saw him moved to the bench rather quickly, he is owed a decent chunk of money if he stays on the roster to start 2024.

Perhaps an opportunity to work with a new coaching staff that now includes legendary offensive line coach Bill Callahan can facilitate a win-win for all parties here. From Tennessee’s perspective, trying to find a path forward with any talented players in the trenches is worthwhile after the disastrous 2023 season up front.

The Commanders got out ahead of a bunch of moves with the new regime truly starting from scratch in some ways. Free agency is expected to be very busy for Washington, followed by the No. 2 overall pick getting the festivities started come the draft.