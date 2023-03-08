Offseason questions for all 32 NFL teams: Which QB do the Texans draft? Do the Packers move on from Aaron Rodgers?

• Houston has an important 2023 NFL Draft decision: The Texans at Pick No. 2 could stay put or move up and ensure they get their desired quarterback of the future.

• The Aaron Rodgers saga continues: The Packers' offseason hinges on whether Aaron Rodgers remains in Green Bay.

• Now what for the Rams? Los Angeles' “stars and scrubs” approach to roster building brought them a Super Bowl, but now they're suffering from a lack of offseason capital.

Estimated Reading Time: 17 mins

NFL free agency is almost upon us, with the first major team-building portion of the offseason firmly underway. As every franchise looks to put itself in the best position to win a Super Bowl next season, they each have to navigate questions about their team before they can get that far.

Here is the biggest question each team has to answer this offseason.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals: Does the team press the reset button?

New head coach, new general manager and a star quarterback on the shelf for an indeterminate amount of time — if the Cardinals are ever going to jump into a full rebuild, now is the time.

Arizona’s roster needs a lot of work. They are expected to trade away DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, and they might also be smart to trade down from No. 3 overall in the draft to build a bigger cache of picks to really attack the weaknesses of the roster. The Cardinals' best path forward may be to plan an ugly 2023 in order to earnestly build in 2024.

Atlanta Falcons: Are they in the quarterback market?

There are some teams in desperate need at the quarterback spot, but with Desmond Ridder flashing last season in the NFL's most run-heavy offense, is Atlanta one of them? If the team is prepared to give Ridder a chance in 2023, they have a top-10 pick to apply to the defensive side of the ball and continue to construct a winning roster, but they could just as easily be enamored with one of the top quarterbacks in the draft and make a surprise splash.

Baltimore Ravens: How will they handle Lamar Jackson?

Baltimore and quarterback Lamar Jackson continue to be miles apart on a new contract, but that leaves them at a crossroads. The Ravens applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to him ahead of the deadline, but is it to get another year or two of play in Baltimore or to acquire two first-round draft picks and let him go to another team? It's a complicated situation with many possible outcomes, to say the least.

Buffalo Bills: Who do they let walk to manage the cap?

Buffalo has work to do this offseason to maintain an impressive roster. With quarterback Josh Allen on a big-money contract, they have a series of decisions to make about their pending free agents. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer are two cornerstones of the defense due new deals, but the team might be better off letting each walk to manage the allocation of resources going forward. Maybe they can choose one of the two to keep, but this is now their future as long as Allen’s deal needs to be worked around.