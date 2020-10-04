NFL Week 4 PFF ReFocused: Seattle Seahawks 31, Miami Dolphins 23

Let Chris Carson cook.

Just one week after a scary-looking knee sprain put his Week 4 availability in doubt, running back Chris Carson put up a 100-yard, two-touchdown performance to lead the Seattle Seahawks to a 31-23 win and the team’s second 4-0 start in franchise history.

Russell Wilson played up to the lofty standards he's set for himself so far this season, throwing for his third 300-plus-yard game of the season and tossing two touchdowns.

Story of the Game

This was not the blow out most figured it would be. The Miami Dolphins’ defense kept the potent Seattle offense in check for most of the game, holding them to just 17 points until 5:30 in the fourth quarter.

This was largely thanks to two red-zone stops, which included an interception by Xavien Howard in the end zone. Wilson came into this contest having completed 12 of his 13 red-zone attempts for eight scores, making this takeaway a potentially important one.

Tyler Lockett was mostly absent from this game and did not catch his first pass until the fourth quarter. This lackluster performance comes one week after he caught nine passes for three touchdowns and 100 receiving yards. Meanwhile, D.K. Metcalf continued his breakout second-year campaign and extended his 2020 streak of having at least four receptions and at least 90 yards receiving.

Two of Metcalf’s receptions gained 20-plus yards. That brings his deep-reception total to seven in the 2020 season — tied-second in the NFL.

DeVante Parker left the game in the first quarter but would return to put up a stellar 10-catch, 110-yard performance. Parker led all Dolphins receivers with three 15-plus-yard receptions.

Rookie Watch

Both teams fielded rookie offensive linemen today. Miami's Solomon Kindley played well, keeping a clean slate in pass protection across his 52 pass-blocking snaps, but teammate Austin Jackson was a different story. Jackson allowed three hurries and one quarterback hit on only 33 pass-blocking snaps.

Seahawks guard Damien Lewis pass blocked on 28 snaps and allowed only one pressure on the day for Seattle.

Miami had three rookie contributors on the defensive side of the ball. Starting cornerback Noah Igbinoghene allowed four catches for 116 yards and a touchdown on the day, while Raekwon Davis and Brandon Jones played 19 snaps each for the Dolphins. On the other sideline, Alton Robinson played 27 defensive snaps for Seattle and notched a couple of nice wins as a pass-rusher.

