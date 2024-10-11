How the San Francisco 49ers’ rookies have buoyed an injury-riddled lineup

• Dominick Puni has shaped himself into one of the best guards in football: Puni ranks eighth in overall grade among his positional counterparts.

• Renardo Green met a major challenge: The second-round corner allowed only two catches to D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on Thursday night.

The San Francisco 49ers have long boasted one of the most star-studded rosters in the NFL. Most teams would be lucky to possess one of Christian McCaffrey, Fred Warner, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Charvarius Ward or Deebo Samuel, but Kyle Shanahan has all of them at his disposal.

As has been true over the last several years, those dynamos have continued to elevate a team vying for the NFC crown, not to mention a Super Bowl victory. But unlike in the past, the 49ers have seemingly relied more than ever on unsung pieces — particularly rookies — at positions depleted by injury. That thought was elucidated clearly in the team’s Thursday Night Football victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

John Lynch’s latest crop of newcomers has already begun to solidify itself as maybe the best haul from the 2024 NFL Draft, mainly because of a combination of large shares of playing time and effective performances when on the field. That starts with third-round pick Dominick Puni, who presumably would be a first-rounder if the draft were redone based on how prolific he’s been.

After winning San Francisco’s right guard battle during training camp, Puni has flourished from the get-go. His 78.3 overall grade ranks eighth among qualifying guards while playing all but one of the 49ers’ snaps this year. More specifically, Puni has been an anchor in the run game: He’s effectively walled off defensive linemen and climbed to the second level to the tune of a 76.7 run-blocking grade, which ranks seventh among guards.

Puni has served as an offensive linchpin for one of the marquee units in football, but other fellow rookies have also played aptly when necessary.

After suiting up on only 34 snaps during the first five games of the year, second-round pick Renardo Green stepped in at cornerback with Ward unable to go in Seattle. A matchup against D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba would intimidate most, but clearly not Green. The Florida State product finished with a 76.7 overall grade, allowing 57 yards on five targets but recording a crucial late interception of Geno Smith. Most impressive is that when matched up with the stellar tandem, Green held Metcalf and Lockett to only a combined two catches on six targets.

Further, fourth-round safety Malik Mustapha built upon the beginning of his first NFL campaign. Following an injury to Talanoa Hufanga, the Wake Forest alum recorded an 80.2 overall grade, the best in his young pro career. Mustapha intercepted Smith and also made a stop but was limited to only 20 overall snaps because of an ankle injury. Mustapha has been an undeniable asset in coverage this year: his 42.4 passer rating allowed when targeted is the 12th-lowest among qualifying safeties.

Given that McCaffrey has been hampered by Achilles tendonitis this year, Jordan Mason has served the 49ers’ bell-cow back. But after even he was injured on Thursday, fourth-rounder Isaac Guerendo thrived in some critical moments. On a career-high 17 snaps, Guerendo notched a 62.9 rushing grade, accruing 99 yards on 10 carries with 23 yards after contact. His 76-yard gallop with 1:39 remaining put the game on ice.

The preliminary contributions of 49ers rookies become that much more amazing when one considers that first-round receiver Ricky Pearsall, who was shot in early September, is yet to play this year. Once Pearsall is able to step onto the field as a pro, his route-running and unbelievable hands should bolster a receiving corps that’s already the highest-graded in the NFL.

Lynch has molded himself into one of the best general managers in football, largely because of his uncanny ability to recognize and develop late-round talent before ultimately extending such players. It’s still early, but it appears as if he’s gone back to the well once more with his 2024 crop.

Now sitting at 3-3, the 49ers are in the driver’s seat in the NFC West despite a rash of injuries, fourth-quarter miscues and red zone struggles. The highest-graded overall team in football appears ready to take off — and its stabilizing rookies deserve heaps of credit.





