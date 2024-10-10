Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 6

• Two top rookies have excelled against man coverage this season and have strong matchups in Week 6: Ladd McConkey and Malik Nabers rank as the best wide receivers in the league against man coverage and draw favorable Week 6 matchups to showcase those talents.

• Jayden Reed’s dominance against zone is set to continue: Facing off against the Arizona Cardinals' poor zone coverage unit, Reed should deliver a high-end fantasy performance in Week 6.

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Week 6 opponent: Green Bay Packers

Man coverage rate: 26.2% (16)

Zone coverage rate: 67.8% (17)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR Chris Moore 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00 Zach Pascal 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00 Greg Dortch 30 1 8 16.7% 1.8 0.06 Michael Wilson 35 3 17 14.3% 4.7 0.13 Marvin Harrison Jr. 38 8 92 34.2% 29.2 0.77

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR Chris Moore 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00 Greg Dortch 81 15 130 19.8% 28.0 0.35 Marvin Harrison Jr. 113 9 187 18.6% 39.7 0.35 Michael Wilson 106 16 199 19.8% 41.9 0.40 Zach Pascal 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00

The Packers have played an average rate of zone and man coverages and rank slightly below average in team coverage metrics. That includes a 41.5% defensive success rate (24th) and 7.7 yards allowed per coverage target (18th) in zone, and a 55.6% defensive success rate (20th) and 8.8 yards allowed per coverage target (28th) in man.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is coming off a quiet week but has been dominant against man coverage, earning a team-leading 34.2% target rate and ranking fifth among qualifying wide receivers (minimum of 25 routes) in fantasy points per route run (0.77) against man.

Michael Wilson is Arizona's top wideout against zone coverage, which was also the case last season, currently ranking as a top-35 wide receiver (minimum of 25 routes) in fantasy points per route run (0.40) versus zone.

