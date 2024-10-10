All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 6

2Y8RX8F Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) celebrates his catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

By Jonathon Macri

• Two top rookies have excelled against man coverage this season and have strong matchups in Week 6: Ladd McConkey and Malik Nabers rank as the best wide receivers in the league against man coverage and draw favorable Week 6 matchups to showcase those talents.

Jayden Reed’s dominance against zone is set to continue: Facing off against the Arizona Cardinals' poor zone coverage unit, Reed should deliver a high-end fantasy performance in Week 6.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 22 minutes

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages. 

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Week 6 opponent: Green Bay Packers
  • Man coverage rate: 26.2% (16)
  • Zone coverage rate: 67.8% (17)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Moore 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zach Pascal 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Greg Dortch 30 1 8 16.7% 1.8 0.06
Michael Wilson 35 3 17 14.3% 4.7 0.13
Marvin Harrison Jr. 38 8 92 34.2% 29.2 0.77
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Moore 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Greg Dortch 81 15 130 19.8% 28.0 0.35
Marvin Harrison Jr. 113 9 187 18.6% 39.7 0.35
Michael Wilson 106 16 199 19.8% 41.9 0.40
Zach Pascal 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00

The Packers have played an average rate of zone and man coverages and rank slightly below average in team coverage metrics. That includes a 41.5% defensive success rate (24th) and 7.7 yards allowed per coverage target (18th) in zone, and a 55.6% defensive success rate (20th) and 8.8 yards allowed per coverage target (28th) in man.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is coming off a quiet week but has been dominant against man coverage, earning a team-leading 34.2% target rate and ranking fifth among qualifying wide receivers (minimum of 25 routes) in fantasy points per route run (0.77) against man.

Michael Wilson is Arizona's top wideout against zone coverage, which was also the case last season, currently ranking as a top-35 wide receiver (minimum of 25 routes) in fantasy points per route run (0.40) versus zone.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Atlanta Falcons

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.