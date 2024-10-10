Fantasy Football Week 6: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and 3 to avoid

• WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders vs. CB Brandon Stephens, Baltimore Ravens: Stephens is set to routinely surrender chunk gains to McLaurin.

• WR Allen Lazard, New York Jets vs. CB Christian Benford, Buffalo Bills: The drop-prone veteran faces one of the NFL’s best secondaries in Week 6.

Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process.

This article details three wide receivers who can be started with confidence and three wide receivers who should be avoided, thanks in part to their primary defensive counterparts in Week 6.

WR/CB Matchups to Target

McLaurin has a matchup to target in Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens. McLaurin (77.8% wide-left pre-snap alignment rate) and Stephens (90.7% defensive-right pre-snap alignment rate) should face each other on roughly 75% of snaps, giving McLaurin ample opportunities to exploit Stephens’ vulnerabilities.

McLaurin is a back-end WR1 for the occasion, and his 77.9 PFF receiving grade ranks seventh among 35 NFL wide receivers with at least 150 receiving snaps. Stephens’ 66.6 PFF perimeter coverage grade ranks 26th among 64 cornerbacks with at least 75 perimeter coverage snaps.