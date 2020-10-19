News & Analysis

Fantasy Football Week 6 Injury Recap: Miles Sanders, Baker Mayfield, Joe Mixon and more

Eagles' Miles Sanders (26) leaves the medical tent with an injury Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Lincoln Financial Field. Sports Eagles Ravens

By Mario Pilato
Oct 19, 2020

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction and, most importantly, start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.

Each week, I will review the positional players’ injuries from Thursday's and Sunday’s games. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Denver Broncos @ New England Patriots 

Denver Broncos: N/A
New England Patriots: N/A

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans: N/A

Tennessee Titans: 

TE Jonnu Smith, PFF Week 6 Consensus Rank: TE4 — Ankle injury

Smith injured his ankle in the third quarter. He was seen on the sideline taped up and trying to run, but he did not return to the game. I believe he suffered a high ankle sprain. Return to play ranges from three days to three-plus weeks. 

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns:

Oct 18, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
QB Baker Mayfield, PFF Week 6 Consensus Rank: QB22 — Rib injury

Mayfield was pulled out of the game in the third quarter due to his rib injury. He suffered the injury in Week 5 but was playing poorly in Week 6. It is possible the rib injury was affecting his ability to play. 

Pittsburgh Steelers: N/A

Baltimore Ravens @ Philadelphia Eagles

Baltimore Ravens:

RB Mark Ingram, PFF Week 6 Consensus Rank: RB26 — Ankle injury

Ingram injured his ankle in the first quarter. He came back into the game with a heavily taped ankle in the second quarter and exited for good after just one carry. The Ravens have a bye in Week 7, and I expect Ingram to be ready to play in Week 8.

Philadelphia Eagles: 

RB Miles Sanders, PFF Week 6 Consensus Rank: RB7 — Knee injury

Sanders injured his knee on a 74-yard run in the third quarter. The mechanism of the injury leads me to believe he injured his meniscus. He will get an MRI tomorrow to determine the severity. The return-to-play timeline for a meniscectomy is two to six weeks, and a meniscus repair is six to eight months.

TE Zach Ertz, PFF Week 6 Consensus Rank: TE5 — Ankle injury

Ertz suffered an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter. He is set for an MRI on Monday, but his injury is believed to be minor. Ertz has a short week, with the Eagles set to play on Thursday Night Football.  

Washington Football Team @ New York Giants

Washington Football Team:

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, PFF Week 6 Consensus Rank: WR104 — Hamstring injury

Gandy-Golden suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter and did not return to the game. The severity of the strain will be determined with further evaluation. I expect him to miss Week 7.

New York Giants: 

WR C.J. Board, PFF Week 6 Consensus Rank: WR91 — Head/Neck injury

Board was carted off the field and taken to the hospital in the third quarter. The severity of his head and neck injuries are unknown. 

Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons: N/A
Minnesota Vikings: N/A

Detroit Lions @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Detroit Lions: N/A
Jacksonville Jaguars: N/A

Cincinnati Bengals @ Indianapolis Colts

Cincinnati Bengals:

Oct 18, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
RB Joe Mixon, PFF Week 6 Consensus Rank: RB10 — Foot injury

Mixon injured his foot in the first half. He returned after halftime, but Giovani Bernard saw an expanded role. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Indianapolis Colts: N/A

Chicago Bears @ Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears: N/A
Carolina Panthers: N/A

New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins

New York Jets: N/A

Miami Dolphins:

WR  DeVante Parker, PFF Week 6 Consensus Rank: WR17 — Groin injury

Parker injured his groin in the fourth quarter and did not return to the game. The severity is unknown, and he will undergo further evaluation. Parker will rest during his Week 7 bye and most likely be ready for Week 8.

Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers: N/A
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: N/A

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams: N/A

San Francisco 49ers:

RB Raheem Mostert, PFF Week 6 Consensus Rank: RB14 — Ankle injury

Mostert injured his ankle in the second quarter. He tried to return in the third quarter but was ruled out for the rest of the game. Mostert will undergo further evaluation on Monday. I believe he either suffered a high ankle sprain or a moderate-lateral ankle sprain.

Mario Pilato has a master's degree in Kinesiology and a bachelor's degree in Exercise Sports Science, along with eight years of experience in the strength and conditioning industry, including at the collegiate and NFL level. His injury analysis articles will appear weekly.

