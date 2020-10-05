News & Analysis

Fantasy Football Week 4 Injury Recap: Nick Chubb, Austin Ekeler, Sam Darnold and more

By Mario Pilato
Oct 5, 2020

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction and, most importantly, it can determine start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.

Each week, I will review the positional players’ injuries from Thursday's and Sunday’s games. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.

Monkey Knife Fight. Official Fantasy Sponsor of PFF. Join to receive a free EDGE subscription.
Sponsor

Thursday, Oct. 1

Denver Broncos @ New York Jets

Denver Broncos: 

K.J. Hamler, PFF Week 4 Consensus Rank: WR86 — Hamstring injury

Hamler reinjured his hamstring in the first half of Thursday Night Football. I expect him to miss the next two to four weeks. 

Oct 1, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) gains yards after catch as New York Jets strong safety Bradley McDougald (30) defends during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Noah Fant, PFF Week 4 Consensus Rank: TE14 — Ankle injury

Fant suffered a minor ankle injury in the third quarter of Thursday Night Football. His injury is minor, but I expect him to miss Week 5. Fant will be considered week-to-week.

New York Jets:

Sam Darnold, PFF Week 4 Consensus Rank: QB26 — Shoulder injury

Darnold injured his shoulder after getting slammed to the turf in the first quarter. He went into the locker room and came back out to play. Most likely, his X-rays came back negative. I believe he has a Grade 1 A/C sprain. Return to play can take up to three weeks. He has a shot at playing this week, but my guess is the Jets sit him for Week 5. 

Sunday, Oct. 4

New Orleans Saints @ Detroit Lions

New Orleans Saints: N/A

Detroit Lions: N/A

Los Angeles Chargers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Chargers:

Austin Ekeler, PFF Week 4 Consensus Rank: RB9 — Hamstring injury

Ekeler was carted off due to injury late in the first quarter. He hyperextended his knee at an awkward angle. He immediately grabbed his hamstring and could not put any pressure on his left foot. I am hoping his MRI comes back clean tomorrow and he does not have a hamstring avulsion. A hamstring avulsion is considered a Grade 3 tear, and it requires surgery and three months of recovery. If Ekeler escapes with a Grade 2 hamstring tear, he will miss three to six weeks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

O.J. Howard, PFF Week 4 Consensus Rank: TE21 — Achilles injury

Howard was carted off in the fourth quarter. I believe he ruptured his Achilles, which would cause him to undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Kenjon Barner, PFF Week 4 Consensus Rank: N/A — Head injury

Barner took a scary helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter. He will enter the five-step concussion protocol. I don’t believe he will be ready for Week 5.

Oct 4, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter of a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
LeSean McCoy, PFF Week 4 Consensus Rank: RB57 — Ankle injury

McCoy suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and did not return. The severity of the injury is unclear, and he will be further evaluated.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars: 

Tyler Eifert, PFF Week 4 Consensus Rank: TE25 — Head injury

Eifert potentially suffered a concussion early in the fourth quarter. He will be further evaluated to see if he will be placed in the concussion protocol.

Cincinnati Bengals: N/A

Minnesota Vikings @ Houston Texans

Minnesota Vikings: N/A

Houston Texans: 

Jordan Akins, PFF Week 4 Consensus Rank: TE18 — Head injury

Akins suffered a concussion after a scary helmet-to-helmet hit in the third quarter. He will enter the five-step concussion protocol. I do not believe he will be ready for Week 5.

Seattle Seahawks @ Miami Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks: N/A

Miami Dolphins: N/A

Cleveland Browns @ Dallas Cowboys

Cleveland Browns:

Nick Chubb, PFF Week 4 Consensus Rank: RB13 — Knee injury

Chubb was rolled up on by two linemen in the first quarter. Reports are saying he will get an MRI on his knee Monday. I believe results will show a sprained MCL. The severity of the sprain will determine the timeline. Grade 1 means one to two weeks, Grade 2 means two to three weeks and Grade 3 means six-plus weeks.

Dallas Cowboys: N/A

Arizona Cardinals @ Carolina Panthers

Arizona Cardinals:

Kenyan Drake, PFF Week 4 Consensus Rank: RB14 — Chest injury

Drake suffered a chest injury in the fourth quarter and did not return. The extent of the injury is unclear, and he will undergo further evaluation.

Carolina Panthers: N/A

Baltimore Ravens @ Washington Football Team

Baltimore Ravens: N/A

Washington Football Team: N/A

New York Giants @ Los Angeles Rams

New York Giants: N/A

Los Angeles Rams: N/A

Buffalo Bills @ Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills: 

Cole Beasley, PFF Week 4 Consensus Rank: WR43 — Foot injury

Beasley suffered a foot injury in the second quarter. It is unclear the severity of the injury and he will undergo further evaluation. 

Las Vegas Raiders: N/A

Indianapolis Colts @ Chicago Bears

Indianapolis Colts: N/A

Chicago Bears: N/A

Philadelphia Eagles @ San Francisco 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles: N/A

San Francisco 49ers: N/A

Monkey Knife Fight. Official Fantasy Sponsor of PFF. Join to receive a free EDGE subscription.
Sponsor

Fantasy Featured Tools

  • Fantasy Rankings
  • Fantasy Projections

    Sort projected player stats and fantasy points by position, week, and category.

    Available with

    Edge
  • Fantasy Stats

    Research past fantasy performance with sortable player stats including PFF-exclusives like aDOT and fantasy points per opportunity.

    Available with

    Edge
  • WR/CB Matchup Chart

    Available with

    Edge
  • Fantasy Strength of Schedule

    PFF’s Fantasy Strength of Schedule (SoS) metric provides a league-wide, season-long view of opponent matchups for each fantasy position.

    Available with

    Edge
  • DFS Optimizer

    Create winning NFL Daily Fantasy Sports with PFF’s DFS Lineup Optimizer. Set custom exposures and team stacks to optimize lineups effectively before exporting and uploading the unique lineups to DraftKings, FanDuel or Yahoo DFS.

    Available with

    Elite
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 4 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2020 PFF, All rights reserved.