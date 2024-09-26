Fantasy Football: Week 4 IDP rankings & tiers

• Josh Sweat’s quiet IDP start to the year should come to an end this week: One of the league’s pressure leaders draws a favorable matchup to finally deliver in the sack column in 2024.

• Nick Cross vaults up the rankings: Cross is an efficient tackler for the position and is in one of the most ideal IDP safety alignments going forward.

Heading into Week 4, the 2024 NFL season is still young enough that IDP fantasy football managers should remain locked into their lineup decisions regardless of win-loss record. Finishing the first month of the season off strong will require the attention to detail included in these rankings.

LINEBACKER