Fantasy Football Week 4: 5 to Waiver Wire Add, 5 to Drop, 5 to Buy Low, 5 to Sell High

The 2021 NFL season is three weeks old, so it’s time to improve your fantasy roster. If your season is going well, players can be added, cut or traded to ensure no team can catch up. If the season isn’t going well, the time to change it is now before it’s too late to make the fantasy playoffs.

The players to add are on this list for a variety of reasons. Some are because of injury news, and others just keep playing well. The players to cut are all players who don’t have as big of roles as we expected to start the year.

The players to sell high are a combination of players who have played well all season, but their luck might run out, while others are coming off a good week, which means it’s time to get some value for them. The buy-low players are all guys whose luck is about to change in the other direction.

FIVE PLAYERS TO ADD

Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury and was ruled out for Thursday night’s game in the middle of the second quarter. He’s expected to miss a few games, but the team is not placing him on injured reserve. McCaffrey should miss a minimum of two games, but there is a chance he will be back shortly after that.

Hubbard was a top-five handcuff coming into the season and played in over 75% of the snaps once McCaffrey left the game. If he plays at an average-to-below-average level, he should still be a top-20 fantasy running back. He wasn’t very effective as a runner in this game, but he did gain 27 yards on three catches. There are enough by-committee backfields that any back seeing 70+% of snaps and a decent number of touches will be top 20. If he plays better than expected, his fantasy potential is even higher.

