Fantasy Football Week 3 Injury Recap: Chris Carson, Chris Godwin, Jerick McKinnon and more

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy or roster construction and, most importantly, it can determine start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.

Each week, I will review the positional players’ injuries from Thursday's and Sunday’s games. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Dolphins: N/A

Jaguars: N/A

Sunday, Sept. 27

49ers:

RB Jerick McKinnon, PFF Week 3 Consensus Rank: RB24 — Rib injury

McKinnon suffered an upper rib injury in the fourth quarter. I do not expect this to be a serious injury, and he should be ready for Week 4.

TE Jordan Reed, PFF Week 3 Consensus Rank: TE29 — Knee/Ankle injury

Reed left in the first quarter with an ankle injury but returned in the second quarter. Later in the game, he was seen getting his knee checked out, and he was ruled out shortly after. The extent of the injury is unclear, but head coach Kyle Shanahan sounded optimistic.

Giants: N/A

Football Team:

WR Dontrelle Inman, PFF Week 3 Consensus Rank: WR92 — Wrist injury

Inman injured his wrist late in the fourth quarter. He will undergo further evaluation to clarify the extent of the injury.

Browns: N/A

Bengals: N/A

Eagles:

WR DeSean Jackson, PFF Consensus Week 3 Rank: WR36 — Hamstring injury

Jackson injured his hamstring in the second quarter. He has a history of injury, and so this is concerning for the speedster. Due to Jackson’s history, I have my doubts about him playing in Week 4.

TE Dallas Goedert, PFF Consensus Week 3 Rank: TE11 — Ankle injury

Goedert suffered a high ankle sprain in the first quarter. The typical return-to-play timeline is three days to three-plus weeks. I expect Goedert to miss multiple weeks.

Raiders:

WR Bryan Edwards, PFF Consensus Week 3 Rank: WR79 – Ankle injury

Edwards injured his ankle in the third quarter but returned to the game. I do not believe the injury is serious, and he should be ready for Week 4.

Patriots: N/A

Bears:

RB Tarik Cohen, PFF Consensus Week 3 Rank: RB37 — Knee injury

Cohen suffered a significant knee injury in the fourth quarter. I believe he tore his ACL and possibly injured his MCL. If further evaluation confirms the injury, then he will undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Falcons:

WR Russell Gage, PFF Week 3 Consensus Rank: WR44 – Head injury

Gage suffered a concussion in the second quarter. I believe he will be placed in the concussion protocol. He will have to pass the five-step process to play in Week 4.

Rams: N/A

Bills:

WR John Brown, PFF Week 3 Consensus Rank: WR45 — Calf injury

Brown missed the majority of the second half with a calf injury. This is an injury that must be given time to heal. You do not want to stress a calf injury and risk an Achilles tear. I would be surprised if he plays in Week 4.

Texans: N/A

Steelers:

WR Diontae Johnson, PFF Week 3 Consensus Rank: WR16 — Head injury

Johnson suffered a concussion in the second quarter. I believe he will be placed in the concussion protocol. He will have to pass the five-step process to play in Week 4.

Titans: N/A

Vikings: N/A

Panthers: N/A

Chargers:

WR Mike Williams, PFF Consensus Week 3 Rank: WR41 — Hamstring injury

Williams injured his hamstring in the third quarter. The severity of the strain is unknown, and he will undergo further evaluation.

Jets: N/A

Colts: N/A

Cowboys: N/A

Seahawks:

RB Chris Carson, PFF Week 3 Consensus Rank: RB11 — Knee injury

Carson suffered a knee sprain in the fourth quarter, which I believe to be a meniscus injury. Further evaluation will determine the extent of the injury and the return-to-play timetable.

Lions: N/A

Cardinals: N/A

Buccaneers:

WR Chris Godwin, PFF Week 3 Consensus Rank: WR17 — Hamstring injury

Godwin injured his hamstring in the third quarter. This is a tough injury for a speedster wideout. The severity of the strain is unknown, and he will undergo further evaluation.

Broncos: N/A

Packers: N/A

Saints:

TE Jared Cook, PFF Week 3 Consensus Rank: TE5 — Unspecified injury

Cook came up gimpy in the third quarter. It is unclear what his specific injury is.

Mario Pilato has a master's degree in Kinesiology and a bachelor's degree in Exercise Sports Science, along with eight years of experience in the strength and conditioning industry, including at the collegiate and NFL levels. His injury analysis articles will appear weekly.