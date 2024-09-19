All
Fantasy Football: Week 3 IDP rankings & tiers

2Y40TTW Tennessee Titans linebacker Ernest Jones IV (53) tackles New York Jets wide receiver Malachi Corley (17) in the first half of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

By Jonathon Macri

Ernest Jones vaults back into top-12 territory: The Tennessee Titans wasted little time in making Jones a full-time player again, and IDP managers can follow suit by making sure he’s in starting lineups.

• After a tough two weeks, Rashan Gary has a clearer path to sacks in Week 3: Going up against the Tennessee Titans poor pass-blocking unit should allow Gary to deliver on his top-15 IDP potential this week.

Week 3 provides some interesting matchups and potential waiver-wire linebackers to step up with productive games, so make sure to dive into the rankings and get those lineups set for an early-season win.

Check the PFF.com rankings page for any updates closer to game time.

Jump to a Position:

LB | EDGE | DI | S | CB

LINEBACKER

