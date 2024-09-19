Fantasy Football: Week 3 IDP rankings & tiers

• Ernest Jones vaults back into top-12 territory: The Tennessee Titans wasted little time in making Jones a full-time player again, and IDP managers can follow suit by making sure he’s in starting lineups.

• After a tough two weeks, Rashan Gary has a clearer path to sacks in Week 3: Going up against the Tennessee Titans‘ poor pass-blocking unit should allow Gary to deliver on his top-15 IDP potential this week.

Week 3 provides some interesting matchups and potential waiver-wire linebackers to step up with productive games, so make sure to dive into the rankings and get those lineups set for an early-season win.

Check the PFF.com rankings page for any updates closer to game time.

LINEBACKER