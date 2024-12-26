Fantasy Football Week 17: 2 WR/CB matchups to target and 2 to avoid

• WR Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CB Mike Jackson, Carolina Panthers: McMillan should keep his hot streak active against Carolina.

• WR Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants vs. CB Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts: Indianapolis’ secondary is built to stymie players like Robinson.

Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process.

This article details three wide receivers who can be started with confidence and three wide receivers who should be avoided, thanks in part to their primary defensive counterpart in Week 17.

WR/CB Matchups to Target

McMillan gets a winnable revenge matchup against Jackson in Week 17. McMillan’s 58.4 PFF overall grade this season ranks 66th among 72 wide receivers with at least 475 offensive snaps.