Fantasy Football Week 15: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and 3 to avoid

• WR Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers vs. CB Darious Williams, Los Angeles Rams: Jennings faces the explosive-play-friendly Williams in Week 15.

• WR Calvin Austin III, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CB Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles: Austin is playing above his typical role in a brutal matchup.

Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process.

This article details three wide receivers who can be started with confidence and three wide receivers who should be avoided, thanks in part to their primary defensive counterpart in Week 15.

WR/CB Matchups to Target

Jennings should face Williams on at least a plurality of snaps, though Jennings’ diverse pre-snap alignment rates should provide him access to all of Los Angeles' starters and rotational backups. This is a matchup to target for Jennings. His 87.3 PFF overall grade ranks third among 66 wide receivers with at least 435 offensive snaps.