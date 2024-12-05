All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football Week 14: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and 3 to avoid

2YJWXFF Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) catches the ball during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

By Nic Bodiford

• WR Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans vs. CB Ronald Darby, Jacksonville Jaguars: Ridley should have a fruitful outing against his former team.

• WR Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers vs. CB Isaiah Rodgers, Philadelphia Eagles: Legette faces increased target competition in a tough matchup.

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process.

This article details three wide receivers who can be started with confidence and three wide receivers who should be avoided, thanks in part to their primary defensive counterpart in Week 14.

WR/CB Matchups to Target

WR Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans vs. CB Ronald Darby, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ridley gets an extreme bounce-back opportunity against his former Jaguars team in Week 14. Ridley (44.2% wide-right pre-snap alignment plurality rate) should take a plurality of snaps against cornerback Ronald Darby, who lines up on the defensive left side at an 85.4% rate. Ridley’s 68.3 PFF overall grade ranks 44th among 65 wide receivers with at least 400 offensive snaps.

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.