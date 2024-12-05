Fantasy Football Week 14: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and 3 to avoid

• WR Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans vs. CB Ronald Darby, Jacksonville Jaguars: Ridley should have a fruitful outing against his former team.

Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process.

This article details three wide receivers who can be started with confidence and three wide receivers who should be avoided, thanks in part to their primary defensive counterpart in Week 14.

WR/CB Matchups to Target

Ridley gets an extreme bounce-back opportunity against his former Jaguars team in Week 14. Ridley (44.2% wide-right pre-snap alignment plurality rate) should take a plurality of snaps against cornerback Ronald Darby, who lines up on the defensive left side at an 85.4% rate. Ridley’s 68.3 PFF overall grade ranks 44th among 65 wide receivers with at least 400 offensive snaps.