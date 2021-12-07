 Fantasy Football Week 14: 5 to Waiver Wire Add, 5 to Drop, 5 to Buy Low, 5 to Sell High | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

Fantasy Football Week 14: 5 to Waiver Wire Add, 5 to Drop, 5 to Buy Low, 5 to Sell High

By Nathan Jahnke
Dec 7, 2021

This week’s buy low and sell high sections will again focus on dynasty leagues and players to trade if you’re looking to win in 2022 and beyond.

Monday, we dropped our top-75 players expected to hit free agency. All 10 players mentioned are slated to hit free agency and could see their value increase or decrease.

FIVE PLAYERS TO ADD

1. RB Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles didn’t have Jordan Howard on Sunday due to injury, and Boston Scott was restricted to two offensive snaps after not practicing all week with an illness. This left Philadelphia with Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell.

Philadelphia relied so much on its backs that both found success. Sanders had a career-high 24 carries for 120 yards while Gainwell finished with 11 touches and a touchdown.

Sanders suffered an ankle injury late in the game, which only increased the rookie’s usage. All four Eagles backs should be on rosters, as they all have a chance to be flex options depending on who is and isn’t healthy next week. Gainwell is the healthiest running back, which gives him a decent chance to have a role next week as well as the rest of the season.

2. RB Carlos Hyde, Jacksonville Jaguars

James Robinson was questionable coming into the game with heel and knee injuries. He started the game, fumbled on the first drive and was held out for 22 minutes. He and Hyde split time the rest of the way, and both backs finished with 24 yards on the ground.

Robinson will be hard to start until he gets healthier, and with the Jaguars out of playoff contention, Jacksonville could consider shutting down Robinson for the rest of the season. Hyde is worth a waiver-wire target just in case Jacksonville goes that route, as he would see double digit touches in each game if Robinson was out.

3. WR K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings

Adam Thielen suffered a high-ankle sprain early in the first quarter and was later ruled out of the game. Second-year receiver Osborn took over as the starter after playing as the Vikings' third receiver all season. Dede Westbrook went from rarely playing to getting snaps in three-receiver sets. Osborn caught four of his seven targets for 47 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings play again on Thursday Night Football, so Osborn will likely remain a starter for at least one more week. He should have a high target share in that game, giving him a solid floor.

4. WR Breshad Perriman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

