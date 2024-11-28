Fantasy Football: Week 13 IDP rankings & tiers

• Kyle Hamilton’s shift in usage could lower his IDP value: We dive into the recent switch for Baltimore's star safety for Baltimore and how it could affect his rest-of-season IDP value.

• Nik Bonitto has a prime opportunity to continue his hot streak this week: The Denver Broncos’ top pass-rusher has 10 sacks in his past 10 games and draws one of the best matchups against the Cleveland Browns to keep that going in Week 13.

Only two weeks of the fantasy football regular season remain as teams jockey for playoff position. That makes Week 13 lineup decisions more important than ever.

LINEBACKER