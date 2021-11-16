 Fantasy Football Week 11: 5 to Waiver Wire Add, 5 to Drop, 5 to Buy Low, 5 to Sell High | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

Fantasy Football Week 11: 5 to Waiver Wire Add, 5 to Drop, 5 to Buy Low, 5 to Sell High

By Nathan Jahnke
Nov 16, 2021

The NFL’s trade deadline may have already passed, but in fantasy football, the trade deadline is just days away in many leagues. For example, the deadline at Yahoo is this upcoming Saturday. This week is the last opportunity to make significant changes to your fantasy football team.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & ProjectionsWR/CB Matchup ChartNFL & NCAA Betting DashboardsNFL Player Props toolNFL & NCAA Power Rankings

This week, the players to buy low or sell high will focus entirely on the fantasy playoffs by identifying players who have favorable or unfavorable schedules in Week 15-17. This week’s players to add are all players who have been available and, in many cases, promoted as players to add before, but they were particularly noteworthy this past week. The players to drop either come from crowded backfields or have seen their playing time steadily decline over time.

FIVE PLAYERS TO ADD

1. RB Wayne Gallman, Atlanta Falcons

Codarrelle Patterson sprained his ankle on Sunday and will very likely miss this upcoming week — the Falcons play the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football — and could miss more time. Gallman had 11 of the team’s 12 running back carries in the second half. In that time, he gained 60 yards including two explosive plays.

He is the one running back available on the waiver wire who could be trusted in fantasy lineups this upcoming week. He is only a short-term option, as he probably goes back to the bench whenever Patterson is healthy again.

2. RB D’Onta Foreman, Tennessee Titans

Foreman led the Titans in both rushes and receiving yards, beating out Adrian Peterson on the ground and Jeremy McNichols as a receiver. He gained 48 yards on two catches and 30 yards on 11 carries. None of the backs have played close to as well as Derrick Henry, but Foreman seems like the most likely to gain the most fantasy points going forward.

3. RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Stevenson took over from Damien Harris, who is still dealing with a concussion. The rookie back put together a dominant performance on the ground, tallying 100 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. His five targets in the passing game are also an encouraging development, as Harris has never seen that many targets in a game while New England rarely gives its early-down backs that many.

Chances are this is a three-man backfield as early as next week, but Stevenson is still worth having on rosters in case Harris ends up missing more time. The Patriots play on Thursday Night Football, so there is a chance Stevenson has one more excellent week.  His floor may be low, but he has the most upside for a Patriots running back in a long time.

4. WR Marcus Johnson, Tennessee Titans

Johnson was the fifth man on Tennessee's depth chart one week ago, but Julio Jones‘ trip to the injured reserve moved him back into the starting lineup.

Johnson was the most impressive Titan on offense in Week 10, recording a 100-yard game. His success is somewhat because of the good matchup against the New Orleans Saints, but he will have an even better matchup next week against the Houston Texans. He could be a potential fantasy starter in deeper leagues next week.

5. TE Dan Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars

If you’ve read any of my articles in the past month, you’ve heard that fantasy managers should not only be adding Arnold off the waiver wire, but they should also be slotting him into starting lineups. He’s still available in 74% of ESPN leagues, and he keeps producing. He caught five passes for 67 yards Sunday while no other Jaguars receiver recorded more than 35 yards. This was his third straight game with 60 or more yards. He doesn’t have as much touchdown upside as other tight ends, but his floor is higher than most.

FIVE PLAYERS TO CUT

1. RB Mike Davis, Atlanta Falcons

