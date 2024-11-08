NFL Week 10 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Bengals-Ravens Thursday Night Football

• The Baltimore Ravens can’t stop Ja’Marr Chase: Chase has 20 receptions for 457 yards and four touchdowns against the Ravens in two games this season.

• Newly traded players make a minimal impact: The Cincinnati Bengals recently traded for running back Khalil Herbert, while the Ravens traded for wide receiver Diontae Johnson, but neither has played much on offense yet.

Ja’Marr Chase : 11 receptions, 264 yards, 3 touchdowns

Tylan Wallace : 3 receptions, 115 yards, 1 touchdown

Keaton Mitchell returns: The Ravens' second-year running back was activated off injured reserve before the game.

Mitchell, an undrafted rookie last season, earned the second-highest rushing grade among running backs in 2023, albeit on a limited sample of 47 carries. He led the league with 8.4 yards per carry, with an impressive 40.4% of his runs resulting in first downs. His 0.32 avoided tackles per carry ranked second among running backs.

Unfortunately, his season was cut short by an ACL tear. After starting this season on injured reserve, Mitchell recently returned to practice. In his first game back, he played mostly on special teams, logging just two offensive snaps near the end of the first quarter.

While Mitchell’s return may slightly impact the playing time of Derrick Henry and Justice Hill when everyone is healthy, the Ravens could turn to him more if they’re protecting a lead. Mitchell also remains a valuable handcuff option due to the talent he displayed last year and Baltimore’s commitment to the run.

Diontae Johnson‘s role doesn't expand: Johnson saw limited involvement, with just a few snaps scattered throughout the game —fewer than he played last week.

Johnson was traded to the Ravens from the Panthers nine days ago and played a limited role in his first game (Week 9), playing 17 of a possible 51 offensive snaps. Most of his playing time came in the second half, as he logged only three snaps in the first half, with the rest coming after the Ravens had a two-score lead.

Many expected Johnson to get at least as much playing time this week, given additional time to learn the playbook and Isaiah Likely’s injury. While he did play a higher percentage of snaps in 11 personnel, he didn’t play in any one- or two-wide-receiver sets, with all of his snaps coming in place of Nelson Agholor.

Ideally, Johnson will soon take over most of Agholor’s snaps with 11 personnel and earn additional snaps in two-wide-receiver sets. The Ravens face a tough schedule in the coming weeks, followed by a bye, before a more favorable stretch during the fantasy playoffs. While Johnson isn’t a startable option in the near future, he could be a valuable lottery ticket at wide receiver for a potential breakout closer to the playoffs.

Ravens adjust without Isaiah Likely: The Ravens’ rotational tight end was inactive due to a hamstring injury.

The Ravens have followed a predictable tight end rotation through the first nine weeks. In 11 personnel, Mark Andrews typically plays 65% of snaps, with Isaiah Likely handling the remaining 35%.

The two share the field in 12 personnel; in 21 personnel, Charlie Kolar sees 54% of snaps, Andrews 30% and Likely 17%. For 22 personnel packages, Likely and Kolar have taken most snaps.

With Likely out, the Ravens did not activate a practice squad tight end. Instead, Andrews took all snaps in 11 personnel, while Kolar stepped in for Likely in 12 personnel, increasing playing time for both. The Ravens' use of 22 personnel has also decreased significantly, dropping from an average of 14 plays per game (Weeks 3-7) to minimal usage since Week 8. In the few 22 personnel snaps, Andrews replaced Likely.

Andrews finished the game with six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, leading the Ravens in receiving yards until Tylan Wallace’s 84-yard touchdown. If Likely remains sidelined, Andrews becomes an even more reliable fantasy option than he was in the first nine weeks.

Khalil Herbert makes brief debut for Cincinnati: Herbert was the only running back traded at the trade deadline on Tuesday and arrived from the Chicago Bears.

Bengals RB Zack Moss landed on injured reserve earlier in the week and is likely out for the season, prompting the Bengals to trade for a running back from Chicago. Despite having just 60 hours with the team, he was made active for the game.

Herbert played primarily on special teams but made his offensive debut early in the third drive. However, he mishandled a handoff, resulting in a fumble that was credited to Joe Burrow, but ultimately, it was Herbert’s mistake. After that, he didn’t see offensive snaps again until late in the third quarter.

With more practice time, Herbert could potentially become the team’s third-down back and cut into Chase Brown’s playing time. Herbert has shown similar effectiveness to Brown on a per-play basis as a runner, suggesting he could eventually earn a more significant role. For now, the Bengals are relying on Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson in the backfield on clear passing downs. Sample has occasionally filled this role throughout the year and could continue to do so moving forward.

Jermaine Burton starts for the Bengals: Cincinnati was down two wide receivers for another week, with Tee Higgins and Charlie Jones inactive due to injury.

Higgins missed time early in the season, with Trenton Irwin filling in as his primary replacement. When Higgins was sidelined again in Week 8, Burton stepped up, playing 24 of 55 offensive snaps. Although reports suggested Burton would have a larger role last week, he missed Saturday’s walkthrough and was ultimately inactive.

This week, Burton was active and started the game as the third wide receiver, similar to his role in Week 8, rotating occasionally with Irwin, particularly on rushing plays. While Burton isn’t likely to be fantasy-relevant in redraft leagues this season, he does have the potential to make a big play or two—especially with Higgins still sidelined.

Bengals adjust without Erick All: The Bengals tight end landed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL.

Erick All played 21% of 11-personnel snaps and 76% of 12-personnel snaps throughout the season. This week, however, all three Bengals tight ends saw increased usage due to various contributing factors. Tanner Hudson stepped in as the primary replacement in 12 personnel, playing several snaps, while Mike Gesicki also saw additional snaps in that formation. In 11 personnel, Gesicki and Drew Sample split snaps.

Injuries to Zack Moss and Tee Higgins further boosted the involvement of the tight ends. The Bengals frequently deployed 03 personnel on third-and-long situations (3rd-and-7-plus), using this package more in this game than any other team has all season. In these sets, Gesicki often lined up in the slot—where a third wide receiver would normally be—and a combination of Hudson, Sample, or both took snaps in the backfield, filling in for Moss.

As the running back and wide receiver rotations stabilize, Hudson’s snap count should stay elevated, with slight increases expected for Gesicki and Sample compared to earlier in the season.

Miscellaneous Notes

Ravens' fifth-round rookie running back Rasheen Ali was inactive for the fourth straight game due to an ankle injury. He may be a healthy inactive once he’s ready now that Keaton Mitchell is back.

The Bengals signed undrafted rookie Kendall Milton to the active roster a week ago to be the team’s third running back. With Herbert on the roster, Minton was a healthy inactive. He will likely be released and then re-signed to the practice squad.

Bengals sixth-round rookie Tanner McLachlan had been a healthy inactive all season and was the fifth tight end on the depth chart. Instead of making him part of the gameday roster this week, they pulled undrafted rookie Cam Grandy from the practice squad to serve as the fourth tight end in this game.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.