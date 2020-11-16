News & Analysis

Fantasy Football Week 10 Injury Recap: Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford, JaMycal Hasty and more

Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Nov 16, 2020

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction and, most importantly, start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.

Each week, I will review the positional players’ injuries from Thursday's and Sunday’s games. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.

Monkey Knife Fight. Official Fantasy Sponsor of PFF. Join to receive a free EDGE subscription.
Sponsor

Thursday, Nov. 12 

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts: N/A
Tennessee Titans: N/A

Sunday, Nov. 15

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles: N/A
New York Giants: N/A

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Green Bay Packers

Jacksonville Jaguars: N/A

Green Bay Packers: 

RB Tyler Ervin, PFF Week 10 Consensus Rank: RB52 — Rib injury

Ervin left the game in the second quarter with a rib injury. I do not expect him to play in Week 11.

Washington Football Team @ Detroit Lions

Washington Football Team: N/A

Nov 15, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball against the Washington Football Team during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions: 

WR Danny Amendola, PFF Week 10 Consensus Rank: WR50 — Hip injury

Amendola hurt his hip in the second half. I believe he suffered a Grade 1 strain, which has a return-to-play timeline of one to two weeks.

QB Matthew Stafford, PFF Week 10 Consensus Rank: QB18 — Thumb injury

Stafford did not miss any time in the contest but said in his post-game interview that he will be getting X-rays on his right thumb. More information should come out Monday, so monitor his situation as the week progresses.

Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns

Houston Texans: N/A
Cleveland Browns: N/A

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: N/A

Carolina Panthers:

QB Teddy Bridgewater, PFF Week 10 Consensus Rank: QB20 — Knee injury

Bridgewater injured his knee late in the fourth quarter, and I believe he suffered a mild MCL sprain. The typical return-to-play timeline is one to two weeks, but he should be ready for Week 11.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Chargers: N/A
Miami Dolphins: N/A

Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos: N/A

Las Vegas Raiders: 

RB Jalen Richard, PFF Week 10 Consensus Rank: RB58 — Chest injury

Richard exited the first half with a chest injury. His X-rays came back negative, so monitor his situation as the week progresses.

Buffalo Bills @ Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills: 

WR John Brown, PFF Week 10 Consensus Rank: WR42 — Ankle injury

Brown suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. He will try to recover during the Bills' Week 11 bye.

Arizona Cardinals: N/A

San Francisco 49ers @ New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers: 

RB Jerick McKinnon, PFF Week 10 Consensus Rank: RB17 — Neck injury

McKinnon suffered a stinger late in the game, but I expect him to be ready after the 49ers' Week 11 bye.

RB JaMycal Hasty, PFF Week 10 Consensus Rank: RB40 — Shoulder injury

Hasty broke his collarbone in the fourth quarter and will miss the remainder of the season.

New Orleans Saints:

QB Drew Brees, PFF Week 10 Consensus Rank: QB11 — Rib injury

Brees did not return in the second half after injuring his ribs. He will undergo further evaluation Monday. It sounds like he injured more than one rib, and his Week 11 status is in doubt.

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams  

Seattle Seahawks: 

RB Travis Homer, PFF Week 10 Consensus Rank: RB31 — Hand injury

Homer suffered a hand injury in the third quarter. He will undergo further evaluation Monday, so monitor him as the week progresses.

Los Angeles Rams: N/A

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals: N/A
Pittsburgh Steelers: N/A

Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots

Baltimore Ravens: N/A
New England Patriots: N/A

Mario Pilato has a master's degree in Kinesiology and a bachelor's degree in Exercise Sports Science, along with eight years of experience in the strength and conditioning industry, including at the collegiate and NFL level. His injury analysis articles will appear weekly.

Monkey Knife Fight. Official Fantasy Sponsor of PFF. Join to receive a free EDGE subscription.
Sponsor

Fantasy Featured Tools

  • Fantasy Rankings
  • Fantasy Projections

    Sort projected player stats and fantasy points by position, week, and category.

    Available with

    Edge
  • Fantasy Stats

    Research past fantasy performance with sortable player stats including PFF-exclusives like aDOT and fantasy points per opportunity.

    Available with

    Edge
  • WR/CB Matchup Chart

    Available with

    Edge
  • Fantasy Strength of Schedule

    PFF’s Fantasy Strength of Schedule (SoS) metric provides a league-wide, season-long view of opponent matchups for each fantasy position.

    Available with

    Edge
  • DFS Optimizer

    Create winning NFL Daily Fantasy Sports with PFF’s DFS Lineup Optimizer. Set custom exposures and team stacks to optimize lineups effectively before exporting and uploading the unique lineups to DraftKings, FanDuel or Yahoo DFS.

    Available with

    Elite
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 10 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2020 PFF, All rights reserved.