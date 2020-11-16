Fantasy Football Week 10 Injury Recap: Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford, JaMycal Hasty and more

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction and, most importantly, start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.

Each week, I will review the positional players’ injuries from Thursday's and Sunday’s games. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Indianapolis Colts: N/A

Tennessee Titans: N/A

Sunday, Nov. 15

Philadelphia Eagles: N/A

New York Giants: N/A

Jacksonville Jaguars: N/A

Green Bay Packers:

RB Tyler Ervin, PFF Week 10 Consensus Rank: RB52 — Rib injury

Ervin left the game in the second quarter with a rib injury. I do not expect him to play in Week 11.

Washington Football Team: N/A

Detroit Lions:

WR Danny Amendola, PFF Week 10 Consensus Rank: WR50 — Hip injury

Amendola hurt his hip in the second half. I believe he suffered a Grade 1 strain, which has a return-to-play timeline of one to two weeks.

QB Matthew Stafford, PFF Week 10 Consensus Rank: QB18 — Thumb injury

Stafford did not miss any time in the contest but said in his post-game interview that he will be getting X-rays on his right thumb. More information should come out Monday, so monitor his situation as the week progresses.

Houston Texans: N/A

Cleveland Browns: N/A

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: N/A

Carolina Panthers:

QB Teddy Bridgewater, PFF Week 10 Consensus Rank: QB20 — Knee injury

Bridgewater injured his knee late in the fourth quarter, and I believe he suffered a mild MCL sprain. The typical return-to-play timeline is one to two weeks, but he should be ready for Week 11.

Los Angeles Chargers: N/A

Miami Dolphins: N/A

Denver Broncos: N/A

Las Vegas Raiders:

RB Jalen Richard, PFF Week 10 Consensus Rank: RB58 — Chest injury

Richard exited the first half with a chest injury. His X-rays came back negative, so monitor his situation as the week progresses.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Buffalo Bills:

WR John Brown, PFF Week 10 Consensus Rank: WR42 — Ankle injury

Brown suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. He will try to recover during the Bills' Week 11 bye.

Arizona Cardinals: N/A

San Francisco 49ers:

RB Jerick McKinnon, PFF Week 10 Consensus Rank: RB17 — Neck injury

McKinnon suffered a stinger late in the game, but I expect him to be ready after the 49ers' Week 11 bye.

RB JaMycal Hasty, PFF Week 10 Consensus Rank: RB40 — Shoulder injury

Hasty broke his collarbone in the fourth quarter and will miss the remainder of the season.

New Orleans Saints:

QB Drew Brees, PFF Week 10 Consensus Rank: QB11 — Rib injury

Brees did not return in the second half after injuring his ribs. He will undergo further evaluation Monday. It sounds like he injured more than one rib, and his Week 11 status is in doubt.

Seattle Seahawks:

RB Travis Homer, PFF Week 10 Consensus Rank: RB31 — Hand injury

Homer suffered a hand injury in the third quarter. He will undergo further evaluation Monday, so monitor him as the week progresses.

Los Angeles Rams: N/A

Cincinnati Bengals: N/A

Pittsburgh Steelers: N/A

Baltimore Ravens: N/A

New England Patriots: N/A

Mario Pilato has a master's degree in Kinesiology and a bachelor's degree in Exercise Sports Science, along with eight years of experience in the strength and conditioning industry, including at the collegiate and NFL level. His injury analysis articles will appear weekly.