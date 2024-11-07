Fantasy Football: Week 10 IDP rankings & tiers

• Jamien Sherwood is seizing the spotlight in New York: As C.J. Mosley continues to miss time, the younger Sherwood is performing well as a full-time linebacker and should hold onto that role for a little longer, at the very least.

• How to address the potential Jaylen McCollough cheat code: The Rams deployed the undrafted rookie safety as their secondary linebacker last week. Should that usage hold, it provides a big advantage in IDP for the fantasy managers willing to trust him in Week 10.

We’re getting into a crucial point of the fantasy football season where the contenders are separating themselves from the pretenders, which makes Week 10 lineup decisions all the more important.

LINEBACKER