Rest of season fantasy football rankings following NFL Week 6

• Derrick Henry is the new No. 1: Henry has scored eight touchdowns and averaged over 100 yards per game for the Baltimore Ravens against relatively strong opponents. Usually, he plays even better later in the season.

• Drake London enters the top 20: The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has scored in four of his last five games and has reached double-digit targets in each of his last three. He’s lived up to his draft status so far.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

These rest of season rankings can help in deciding who to add, who to cut or who might be worth trading for. As usual, the goal is to add as many players near the top of the list and not those lower or off the list in order to optimize your odds at a fantasy championship.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15