Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top-100 tiered wide receivers

Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson land among the top 20 wide receivers because they have a chance to be the top target earners on their new team. 2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team. Get 25% off your PFF+ annual subscription with code PFFFANTASYPODCAST25.

With the conclusion of the 2025 fantasy football season, these 2026 fantasy football PPR rankings provide an initial look at how players might be ranked this summer.

Player movement in free agency will significantly impact the rankings, especially at running back. Currently, players expected to be unrestricted free agents are marked as free agents in the team column. This article includes players from the upcoming draft class, including multiple wide receivers who could be selected early in the first round and immediately be the top wide receivers on their team.

Analysis for the top five players can be found at the bottom of the article. You can also click on the analysis column for one of those five players to jump to the analysis on that player.

Last updated: 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 10

There are three clear-cut top wide receivers. Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba both averaged 22 fantasy points per game or more this season, while the next closest wide receiver was at 19. Ja’Marr Chase finished over that mark last season and finished fourth among wide receivers that season at 18.9, despite changing quarterbacks multiple times over the season. Reasonable people could have these three in any order at this point in the season.

Nacua takes the second spot because he’s been the NFL's best wide receiver over the past two seasons. His 96.3 PFF receiving grade is much higher than that of any other wide receiver. He is tied with Amon-Ra St. Brown for the second-most positively graded receptions over the past two seasons, despite running nearly 400 fewer routes. He has nine receptions with a +1.5 grade or better, the most among wide receivers.

He also stands out with his ability to dominate the most difficult opponents. Nacua faced three teams in the top eight at preventing fantasy points to wide receivers this season. He caught 10 passes for 130 yards against the Houston Texans, logged 11 receptions for 112 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles and notched 19 receptions for 300 yards and two touchdowns over two matchups against the Seattle Seahawks. He similarly gained 90-plus receiving yards against all three top-10 opponents in 2024.

The Rams are in a great spot for next season. They own a league-leading 96.2 team PFF grade, rank in the top six in effective cap space, according to Over The Cap, and have very few notable free agents. This will allow them to re-sign their key players, such as Nacua, to long-term contracts. Sean McVay is very likely to remain the head coach, providing Nacua with significant continuity.

The main concern is that Matthew Stafford will be 38 years old next season. Stafford is playing at an MVP level, as he has a career-high 93.4 offensive grade. There is a reasonable chance Stafford regresses next season.

Chase has been a great, but not excellent, NFL wide receiver. His PFF receiving grade hovered between 84.9 and 86.7 in each of his first four seasons, before he reached a career-high 90.1 PFF receiving grade this season. He’s closed the gap between himself and the elite receivers thanks to having Joe Burrow at quarterback, in addition to Cincinnati‘s passing volume. Burrow’s 94.2 PFF passing grade over the past two seasons is notably higher than that of any other quarterback.

The key members of the Bengals who have helped Chase will remain in place, including head coach Zac Taylor, fellow great receiver Tee Higgins and most of the offense. The Bengals are among the league leaders in cap space and have a top-10 draft pick.

No wide receiver dominates a favorable matchup as well as Chase. He has put together five games with double-digit receptions for 160 or more yards and at least one touchdown over the past two seasons. The rest of the league has combined for nine.

The primary reason Chase isn’t ranked first is that he hasn’t played nearly as well as Nacua in tough matchups. He played three games against teams in the top eight at preventing fantasy points to wide receivers. He caught five passes for 50 yards against the Minnesota Vikings, secured two receptions for 26 yards against the Cleveland Browns and tallied five receptions for 23 yards against the Denver Broncos.

Smith-Njigba has been incredibly consistent this season, finishing with at least 90 receiving yards in all but two games. He is also the youngest of the top three wide receivers, so it’s more likely we see him improve as a player compared to the other two. The reason he is third on the list is that the Seahawks are more likely to undergo significant offensive changes this offseason than the Rams or Bengals.

Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is the favorite for the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching position. If Kubiak leaves, that will give Smith-Njigba his fourth offensive coordinator of his career. A new offensive coordinator could spread the ball out more than Kubiak did.

He should have consistency at quarterback with Sam Darnold. The former Minnesota Vikings quarterback ranks among the top-10 quarterbacks by PFF grade over the last two seasons, but Darnold hasn’t been as good as Burrow or Stafford.

Tight end A.J. Barner had the ninth-highest PFF receiving grade this season among those with at least 250 routes, but he also has the fewest receiving yards from the group. The Seahawks' newest receiver, Rashid Shaheed, has only recently become heavily involved in their offense. Tory Horton had the sixth-highest grade among rookie wide receivers with at least 100 routes, but he only recorded 13 receptions. Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet both saw their per-game receiving production cut in half compared to the previous year. No one is going to take Smith-Njigba’s spot as the top receiving weapon in the offense, but one or two players emerging with a bigger role could chip away at Smith-Njigba’s consistency.

St. Brown ranked fourth in fantasy points per game among wide receivers in 2025 at 19.1, was fifth last season at 18.6 and fourth in 2023 at 20.7. He has shown similar consistency at PFF grade, finishing with a receiving grade between 90.0 and 91.3 each of the last four seasons. The Lions don’t have any major offensive free agents.

There isn’t much reason to expect St. Brown to have even more production than he’s had in recent seasons. He has several +0.5 graded receptions but doesn’t make big plays at nearly the rate of the top-three wide receivers on the list. This gives him a safe floor, but a lower ceiling. The Lions have more weapons on offense than most teams, making it so Detroit doesn’t need to rely more heavily on St. Brown.

There is little reason to be concerned about a decline. He is the oldest of the wide receivers ranked so far, but the Lions could have a new offensive play-caller next season, which could favor some of the other offensive players. Jameson Williams has improved his receiving grade each season, and there is a chance he could be more involved. However, those were the same concerns last season, and that had no impact on St. Brown’s fantasy production.

St. Brown is the safest wide receiver that can be selected in fantasy drafts, but there will be other wide receivers with a later ADP that will have more upside.

London is one of the league’s elite receivers. He joins Puka Nacua and Amon-Ra St. Brown as the only wide receivers with an 89.0 PFF receiving grade in each of the past two seasons. His fantasy points per game jumped from 15.0 in 2024 to 16.8 in 2025, ranking seventh among wide receivers. He placed third in fantasy points per game (19.7) over the first 11 weeks before his injury.

His improvement stemmed from his routes per game increasing from 34.5 to 36.0 and his targets per route increasing from 26.9% to 27.2%. His average depth of target decreased slightly, allowing him to record a higher catch rate and more production after the catch. That added up to a slight increase in receptions, yards and touchdowns per game.

London also benefited from limited competition for targets. Bijan Robinson will continue to catch passes out of the backfield, but Kyle Pitts is a free agent and the Falcons' second wide receiver, Darnell Mooney, is targeted on only 15.6% of his routes. Atlanta has five draft picks — none in the first round — making it unlikely the team will draft someone who impacts London’s target rate. The Falcons are unlikely to make a significant move at receiver, given their challenging cap situation, unless they want to re-sign Pitts.

That means London is simply a tremendous wide receiver with a great target rate, which makes him a borderline first-round fantasy pick. The only concern is the Falcons' quarterback situation, as Michael Penix Jr. suffered an ACL injury that required reconstruction surgery, which could keep him out of the season opener. However, London’s quarterback situation throughout his career hasn’t been ideal. If he ever has a top-10 quarterback, he could become a wide receiver worthy of being picked in the top half of the first round.

Lamb has reached the 1,000-yard mark in five straight seasons, despite missing a few games due to injury. He started the season great, with 10 consecutive games of at least 66 receiving yards, ignoring Week 3 when he was injured just a few snaps into the game. He played less than half of the snaps in Week 18, as the Cowboys let their backups play more, leaving only two games where Lamb failed to reach 66 yards while playing a full game.

He only finished 10th in fantasy points per game among wide receivers, in large part due to a lack of touchdowns. He’s averaged seven touchdowns per season but was held to three in 2025. If Lamb stays healthy and has some positive touchdown regression, he is back in the conversation among the top-five wide receivers.

Lamb will also benefit from consistency. The Cowboys are one of 11 teams that retained both their head coach and offensive coordinator this offseason. Dak Prescott will be back at quarterback. Tight end Jake Ferguson and wide receiver Ryan Flournoy will be among his top competition for targets. George Pickens is an unrestricted free agent, but chances are, the Cowboys will either re-sign him or give him the franchise tag, making Pickens the primary competition for targets for Lamb.

Pickens' presence will make it difficult for Lamb to be among the top fantasy wide receivers like he was in 2023, but he is very safe to make another top-10 finish if healthy.

Collins was eighth in fantasy points per game in 2024, but was among the highest graded wide receivers, leading to high expectations in 2025. Houston’s offense was off to a slow start, but Collins scored 149.5 PPR points from Weeks 8-17, which was seventh-best among wide receivers during that stretch.

On one hand, there is hope that C.J. Stroud can return to being the player he once was. He had PFF offensive grades of 80 or better in 2023 and 2024, but that fell to 65.0 in 2025. That hurt the Texans' offense in general, as well as Collins.

On the other hand, there is significant competition for targets in Houston. Both Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel showed sparks in their rookie season. Tank Dell missed all of last season due to injury, but should be back in the rotation next season. Collins’ target rate took a minor hit in 2025, but that hit will be more significant if these younger wide receivers continue to develop.

Jefferson just had the worst season of his NFL career in 2025. He had fewer receiving yards than in 2023, despite missing seven games while playing every game this season. Luckily, Jefferson had two of his best games of the season in the last three weeks, catching six passes for 85 yards against the New York Giants and eight passes for 101 yards against the Green Bay Packers.

While his catches and receiving yards were up, he only scored two touchdowns over the entire season after catching 10 in the prior season. This ranking comes with the assumption that the Vikings bring in some competition for McCarthy at quarterback but not a significant upgrade.

Jefferson finished 35th in fantasy points per game in 2025. He should do much better this year with how McCarthy played late in the season, and some touchdown regression, but it will be difficult to trust Jefferson at a higher spot than this without a notable upgrade at quarterback.

Rice finished fourth in fantasy points per game last season at 18.8. He played in eight games, missing the first six games of the season due to suspension, and he missed the final three games due to a concussion.

Rice only received a 77.2 receiving grade last season. His role in the Chiefs' offense has been unique, finishing with an average depth of target between 4.9 and 5.2 in each of his three seasons. He’s been a high-volume receiver, making plays after the catch.

While there is certainly a chance Rice continues in the same role, it’s worth noting that the Chiefs changed offensive coordinators, bringing back Eric Bieniemy. During Bieniemy’s initial run at Kansas City, most of his wide receivers had a 9.0-plus-yard average depth. In his final season with the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster was the team’s top wide receiver with a 7.1 average depth of target. In his one season as the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders, Curtis Samuel finished second in targets on the team and also had a 7.1 average depth of target.

We likely see Rice’s role change at least a little bit this season. The fact that he’s ended the last two seasons on injured reserve adds some risk, as do his off-the-field concerns. There is a chance the change in role helps Rice, and he is a top-five wide receiver going forward, but there is a larger chance Rice sees a significant decrease in targets than the other wide receivers in the top 10.

Brown has arguably been the most frustrating wide receiver in fantasy football over the last two seasons. He has eight games with at least 100 yards and a touchdown, which is the most for all wide receivers in that time. However, he had four games of 30 or fewer yards and no touchdowns. He’s also been held under 50 receiving yards in four of his five playoff games over the past two seasons.

While it wouldn’t be surprising if Brown wants to be traded from Philadelphia to a team that will more consistently give Brown targets, his contract makes that highly unlikely. He is currently under contract through 2029, and the Eagles would need to accept a significant amount of dead money to trade him.

The Eagles made a change at offensive coordinator, bringing in Sean Mannion. His limited time as a coach was with the Green Bay Packers, where the team spread out targets more than nearly any other team. However, during his playing days, he was part of a Minnesota Vikings offense focused on Justin Jefferson. If Mannion helps Brown see a higher rate of targets, Brown could be a top-five option. However, the risk of another season with drama keeps Brown lower on this list.