Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: IDP dynasty top 300

- Aidan Hutchinson and company gain another peer near the top: Abdul Carter’s college profile, draft capital and long-term projection make him a high-end dynasty asset worth investing in.
- Jihaad Campbell and Carson Schwesinger join several other young, desirable linebackers: The top two rookies are on an upward trajectory coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft.
- Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!
Estimated Reading Time: 20 minutes
We are releasing version 2.0 of the IDP dynasty fantasy football rankings now that the 2025 NFL Draft is officially wrapped and free agency has largely been sorted.
PFF-Preferred IDP Scoring
|POSITION
|SOLO TKLs
|ASSISTS
|SACKS
|TFLs
|QB HITS
|PBUs
|DL
|2.5
|1.25
|5
|1
|2
|2
|LB
|1.5
|0.75
|4
|1
|2
|2
|DB
|2
|1
|4
|1
|2
|2
- A full list of each season’s IDP scorers, dating back to 2022, and production against expected data can be found here.
- Age is a factor in dynasty leagues. This list is designed to create the best long-term dynasty roster.
- This list assumes true position (DT, EDGE LB, CB, S) for players (e.g., outside linebackers are considered “edge defenders” to reflect real NFL value).
- This is version 2.0 — these rankings will change throughout the offseason, so be sure to check the rankings page for updates and to sort by position.
TIER 1