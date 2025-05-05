Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: IDP dynasty top 300

Aidan Hutchinson and company gain another peer near the top: Abdul Carter’s college profile, draft capital and long-term projection make him a high-end dynasty asset worth investing in.

Jihaad Campbell and Carson Schwesinger join several other young, desirable linebackers: The top two rookies are on an upward trajectory coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft.

We are releasing version 2.0 of the IDP dynasty fantasy football rankings now that the 2025 NFL Draft is officially wrapped and free agency has largely been sorted.

PFF-Preferred IDP Scoring

POSITION SOLO TKLs ASSISTS SACKS TFLs QB HITS PBUs DL 2.5 1.25 5 1 2 2 LB 1.5 0.75 4 1 2 2 DB 2 1 4 1 2 2

A full list of each season’s IDP scorers, dating back to 2022, and production against expected data can be found here.

Age is a factor in dynasty leagues. This list is designed to create the best long-term dynasty roster.

This list assumes true position (DT, EDGE LB, CB, S) for players (e.g., outside linebackers are considered “edge defenders” to reflect real NFL value).

This is version 2.0 — these rankings will change throughout the offseason, so be sure to check the rankings page for updates and to sort by position.

TIER 1