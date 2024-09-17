All
Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Week 3

2Y412H5 Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

By Nathan Jahnke

Brock Bowers is a top-five tight end: The Las Vegas Raiders rookie is the only tight end with two top-eight finishes this season, and he finished TE3 both weeks.

Most accurate rankings: Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy rankings have averaged a top-10 finish over the past five seasons, per FantasyPros‘ rankings accuracy competition. He is one of three analysts to have achieved this.

These are my fantasy football rankings for the week for PPR leagues.

According to FantasyPros, my rankings finished 11th in accuracy last season, were fifth-most accurate in 2021, second-most in 2020 and third-most in 2019. I am one of two analysts with three top-five finishes over the past five seasons.

Injury statuses like Q for questionable are included once they are official leading up to a game. Prior to that, practice statuses for the most recent practice are provided. This includes DNP for did not participate and LP for limited participation. 

Last Updated: 3:30 p.m Tueday, September 15th
Jump to a position:

QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Quarterbacks

Rank Name Team Opp Injury Report
1 Josh Allen Bills Jaguars
2 Lamar Jackson Ravens @Cowboys
3 Jalen Hurts Eagles @Saints
4 Kyler Murray Cardinals Lions
5 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs @Falcons
6 Joe Burrow Bengals Commanders
7 C.J. Stroud Texans @Vikings
8 Jayden Daniels Commanders @Bengals
9 Anthony Richardson Colts Bears
10 Brock Purdy 49ers @Rams
11 Dak Prescott Cowboys Ravens
12 Jared Goff Lions @Cardinals
13 Baker Mayfield Buccaneers Broncos
14 Derek Carr Saints Eagles
15 Geno Smith Seahawks Dolphins
16 Caleb Williams Bears @Colts
17 Justin Fields Steelers Chargers
18 Sam Darnold Vikings Texans
19 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars @Bills
20 Deshaun Watson Browns Giants
21 Kirk Cousins Falcons Chiefs
22 Aaron Rodgers Jets Patriots
23 Gardner Minshew II Raiders Panthers
24 Matthew Stafford Rams 49ers
25 Will Levis Titans Packers
26 Daniel Jones Giants @Browns
27 Justin Herbert Chargers @Steelers
28 Bo Nix Broncos @Buccaneers
29 Malik Willis Packers @Titans
30 Skylar Thompson Dolphins @Seahawks
31 Andy Dalton Panthers @Raiders
32 Jacoby Brissett Patriots @Jets

