Fantasy Football: QB/DEF streamers for Week 4

• QB Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts: Fields’ improved accuracy and established mobility make him a QB1 against Indianapolis.

• Minnesota Vikings D/ST @ Green Bay Packers: The NFL’s premier blitzing unit poses problems for Green Bay’s passing game.

• Dominate your fantasy draft: Subscribe to PFF+ to get full access to PFF’s suite of fantasy football tools, including the fantasy mock draft simulator, live draft assistant, fantasy draft rankings, cheat sheets and more! Click here to subscribe!

Estimated reading time: 8 minutes

Streamable NFL quarterbacks and defense/special teams (D/ST) units are frequently available via the waiver wire, allowing savvy fantasy managers to add and drop both positions based on the assets’ weekly matchups. The article below breaks down two NFL quarterbacks and two D/ST units available in roughly 50.0% of both ESPN and Yahoo! Leagues.