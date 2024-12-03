Our Black Friday sale is LIVE. Take 35% off a PFF+ Annual subscription. Ends 12/2.
All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football: QB/DEF streamers for Week 14

2YAD4WJ Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball as he warms-up before an NFL football game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears in London, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

By Nic Bodiford

• QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears @ San Francisco 49ers: San Francisco’s defense is plagued by injuries.

Tennessee Titans D/ST vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tennessee’s stingy coverage poses problems for Jacksonville.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Streamable NFL quarterbacks and defense/special teams (D/ST) units are frequently available via the waiver wire, allowing savvy fantasy managers to add and drop both positions based on the assets’ weekly matchups. The article below breaks down two NFL quarterbacks and two D/ST units available in roughly 50.0% of both ESPN and Yahoo! Leagues.

QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears @ San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams takes on a short-staffed San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 14, making him a mid-to-high QB1 streamer. Williams’ 68.4 PFF offense grade ranks 27th among 33 NFL quarterbacks with at least 385 offensive snaps.

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.