Fantasy Football: QB/DEF streamers for Week 14

• QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears @ San Francisco 49ers: San Francisco’s defense is plagued by injuries.

• Tennessee Titans D/ST vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tennessee’s stingy coverage poses problems for Jacksonville.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Streamable NFL quarterbacks and defense/special teams (D/ST) units are frequently available via the waiver wire, allowing savvy fantasy managers to add and drop both positions based on the assets’ weekly matchups. The article below breaks down two NFL quarterbacks and two D/ST units available in roughly 50.0% of both ESPN and Yahoo! Leagues.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams takes on a short-staffed San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 14, making him a mid-to-high QB1 streamer. Williams’ 68.4 PFF offense grade ranks 27th among 33 NFL quarterbacks with at least 385 offensive snaps.