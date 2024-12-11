Fantasy Football Pass/Run Funnel Report: Defenses to exploit in Week 15

• San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Pass and Run Funnel: San Francisco can employ a balanced approach to the Week 15 game plan.

• Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Run Funnel: Indianapolis’ tackling issues create a leverage point for Denver.

Identifying exploitable defensive units allows for creative re-draft and daily fantasy sports (DFS) roster constructions, particularly when a plus matchup is not readily apparent. The article below breaks down three NFL defenses that profile as either a pass funnel, run funnel or both for Week 15 by using the defensive expected points added (EPA) allowed per play graphic below as a baseline. These exploitable matchups should be targeted in both half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) and PPR scoring formats unless otherwise stated.

PFF’s scores and schedule imply the San Francisco 49ers will score 25.5 points as a 2.5-point home favorite, taking on the Los Angeles Rams’ pass- and run-funnel defense on Thursday night. The game’s 48.5-point over/under is Week 15’s second-highest. Los Angeles’ pass defense generates middling pressure on the quarterback while regularly allowing big plays to uncovered pass catchers. Among NFL teams in Weeks 10-14, Las Angeles ranks 30th in EPA allowed per play (0.222), 27th in success rate (43.6%), 26th open targets allowed (85), 25th in explosive pass plays allowed rate (16.4%), 21st in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.52) and 14th in quarterback pressure rate (32.2%). Los Angeles’s 60.1 PFF coverage grade and 69.1 PFF pass-rush grade rank 17th and eighth, respectively.