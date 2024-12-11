Fantasy Football Pass/Run Funnel Report: Defenses to exploit in Week 15

• San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Pass and Run Funnel: San Francisco can employ a balanced approach to the Week 15 game plan.
• Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Run Funnel: Indianapolis’ tackling issues create a leverage point for Denver.
Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes
Identifying exploitable defensive units allows for creative re-draft and daily fantasy sports (DFS) roster constructions, particularly when a plus matchup is not readily apparent. The article below breaks down three NFL defenses that profile as either a pass funnel, run funnel or both for Week 15 by using the defensive expected points added (EPA) allowed per play graphic below as a baseline. These exploitable matchups should be targeted in both half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) and PPR scoring formats unless otherwise stated.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Pass and Run Funnel
PFF’s scores and schedule imply the San Francisco 49ers will score 25.5 points as a 2.5-point home favorite, taking on the Los Angeles Rams’ pass- and run-funnel defense on Thursday night. The game’s 48.5-point over/under is Week 15’s second-highest. Los Angeles’ pass defense generates middling pressure on the quarterback while regularly allowing big plays to uncovered pass catchers. Among NFL teams in Weeks 10-14, Las Angeles ranks 30th in EPA allowed per play (0.222), 27th in success rate (43.6%), 26th open targets allowed (85), 25th in explosive pass plays allowed rate (16.4%), 21st in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.52) and 14th in quarterback pressure rate (32.2%). Los Angeles’s 60.1 PFF coverage grade and 69.1 PFF pass-rush grade rank 17th and eighth, respectively.