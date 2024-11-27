Fantasy Football Pass/Run Funnel Report: Defenses to exploit in Week 13

• Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers Run Funnel: Tampa Bay faces the NFL’s softest run defense over the last five weeks.

• Philadelphia Eagles @ Baltimore Ravens Pass Funnel: Philadelphia faces Baltimore’s explosive-play-friendly pass defense.

Identifying exploitable defensive units allows for creative re-draft and daily fantasy sports (DFS) roster constructions, particularly when a plus matchup is not readily apparent. The article below breaks down three NFL defenses that profile as either a pass funnel, run funnel or both for Week 13 by using the defensive expected points added (EPA) allowed per play graphic below as a baseline. These exploitable matchups should be targeted in both half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) and PPR scoring formats unless otherwise stated.

The Carolina Panthers fielded the NFL’s worst run-defense unit in Weeks 8-12, allowing the most EPA per play (0.091) among NFL teams during that span while ranking 19th in explosive run plays rate allowed (12.2%), tying for 25th in tackles for loss or no gain (16) and ranking 30th in yards allowed before contact per rushing attempt (1.9). Its 50.6 PFF run-defense grade during that span ranks third-worst.