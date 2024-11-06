Fantasy Football Pass/Run Funnel Report: Defenses to exploit in Week 10

• Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys Run Funnel: Poor pass-catcher heath and an exploitable matchup signal a high-volume rushing day for Philadelphia.

• San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pass and Run Funnel: San Francisco’s fantasy-relevant players should produce efficiently.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

Identifying exploitable defensive units allows for creative re-draft and daily fantasy sports (DFS) roster constructions, particularly when a plus matchup is not readily apparent. The article below breaks down three NFL defenses that profile as either a pass funnel, run funnel or both for Week 10 by using the defensive expected points added (EPA) allowed per play graphic below as a baseline. These exploitable matchups should be targeted in both half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) and PPR scoring formats unless otherwise stated.