NFL Week 17 DFS Breakdown: Player picks the weekend DFS slate

Welcome to the MagicSportsBreakdown! For those who have followed my work at previous outlets, thank you for your continued support. For PFF readers who may not know me — which is likely most of you — it’s great to be here. As a PFF subscriber, writing here is an honor and a privilege.

This analysis can be used for cash games, single-entry, three-max and high-dollar GPPs. For max-entering GPPs, use the recommended players to build your player pool (players are listed in order based on exposure). Unless otherwise noted, all pace and pass rates refer to “neutral situations” (+/-8 points).

The holiday season brings a more streamlined version of this article. While the usual Sunday morning update remains, I’ve focused on breaking down just three key games from the slate to provide targeted analysis for your decision-making.

I wish you all a Happy New Year, and thank you for reading the breakdown this season; it’s been a fun and profitable DFS season.

How do I best use the Sunday A.M. Update?

The “Sunday A.M. Update” offers a game-by-game analysis of the DraftKings main slate, focusing on key injuries, advanced stats, trends and expected pace and playcalling. I also provide my “optimal lineups” for DraftKings (“DK”). These lineups (“LUs”) consist of 7-of-9 players to comply with DraftKings regulations of not giving out complete teams. One is designed for GPPs, and one is for Cash Games. In addition to the optimal lineups, I also share my personal “core” player pool (usually 16-20 players) that I’m rolling out in three-max (contests that allow three lineups per user) and other multi-entry GPPs (contests that allow as many as 150 lineups per user).

Sunday A.M. Update