NFL Week 14: Fantasy Football IDP report

​​• The Pittsburgh Steelers edge defenders get a subtle change with everyone healthy this week: Alex Highsmith returned after missing three games, but with Nick Herbig playing really well in his stead, the Steelers may want to allow both players to get fair opportunities going forward.

• Sorting out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety situation: With Antoine Winfield Jr.’s recent knee sprain, he’s expected to miss some time, leaving a couple of potential ways the safety room could shake out in his absence.

LB Marist Liufau, Dallas Cowboys: Liufau stepped in for the injured DeMarvion Overshown the rest of the game, playing nearly every snap and even getting 1.5 sacks to add to his appeal. With Damone Clark also out, it appears that Liufau will be the next man up for the Cowboys linebackers, making him a top linebacker waiver target this week.

LB Micah McFadden, New York Giants: With Bobby Okereke out this week, Micah McFadden played the role of lead linebacker for the first time in his three-year NFL career and delivered a team-leading 11 total tackles, five of which went for a loss. McFadden will be viable in most IDP formats now as long as Okereke misses time.

LB Vi Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: With K.J. Britt out, J.J. Russell was set up to be the next man up, but he also got injured in practice. This led to Jones playing 60% of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps, though he’ll only be an option in the deepest leagues if Britt and Russell both miss next week’s game.

LB Luke Gifford/Otis Reese IV, Tennessee Titans: Both Gifford and Reese IV played full-time roles this week with Jerome Baker and Kenneth Murray injured and out of the lineup. It’s possible that one of Murray or Baker returns next week, which would make Gifford the top priority off waivers and to stay in the starting lineup for the Titans. If both Baker and Murray are out, then that’s where Reese becomes an option again.

S Zayne Anderson, Green Bay Packers: With injuries to both Javon Bullard and Evan Williams , Zayne Anderson was thrust into a full-time role, and if both starting defensive backs miss more time, Anderson could have value in deep leagues next week.

S Dane Belton, New York Giants: Belton replaced Tyler Nubin (ankle) in a box-heavy role the rest of the way, and would be a viable IDP safety option should Nubin miss any time.