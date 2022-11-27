NFL Week 12 Fantasy Football Recap: Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans

• Jordan Akins: 5 receptions, 61 yards, 1 touchdown
• Tyreek Hill: 6 receptions, 85 yards, 1 carry, 5 rushing yards
PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2022.
The Dolphins’ backfield without Raheem Mostert: Mostert missed this game with a knee injury, leading Jeff Wilson Jr. to see an even larger role than usual.
- Wilson played 35 of a possible 45 snaps in the first half.
- This seemed like it would be a great matchup for Wilson, but he averaged only 3.0 yards per carry. He averaged a decent 1.5 yards before contact per carry but wasn’t doing much after contact.
- Luckily, he scored a rushing touchdown to give the fantasy managers who started him some value.
- He suffered an injury that kept him out for most of the third quarter, but he returned by the end of the period.
- Myles Gaskin was the clear backup over Salvon Ahmed. He took a few snaps in the first half and took over for Wilson during his injury.
- Gaskin also played the majority of the fourth quarter, as Miami mostly used backups throughout the frame. That’s why all of the starting wide receivers saw fewer snaps than usual.
- Wilson can remain a fantasy starter depending on the matchup. He has some favorable matchups but also plays the 49ers next week and the Patriots during the fantasy championship week — the two best teams at stopping fantasy production from running backs.
Dameon Pierce’s poor performances: Pierce has gained 16 yards on 15 carries over the past two weeks.
- His playing time was worse than usual this week due to the blowout. He typically doesn’t play as much in clear passing situations, and Houston faced a lot of those.
- Pierce typically sees over 90% of snaps on early downs, but Dare Ogunbowale was taking most of those snaps in the fourth quarter while Houston attempted a comeback.
- Pierce has received no help from his offensive line the past two weeks. He has minus-six yards before contact and 22 yards after contact in that span.
- He hasn’t been tackled for a loss despite constantly getting hit in the backfield.
- The Texans play the Browns next week, the only team to allow more fantasy points to running backs than Houston. This will be a great opportunity for Pierce to bounce back as long as it’s not another 30-point deficit by halftime.
Table Notes
• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.
• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.
• Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.