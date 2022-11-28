NFL Week 12 Injury Recap & Analysis: Travis Etienne, Darnell Mooney and more

• RB Travis Etienne's foot: Importantly, this is not the same foot as his Lisfranc injury. Etienne downplayed the injury after the game.

• WR Darnell Mooney's ankle: Mooney could miss significant time after more tests are conducted Monday.

An NFL player's injury status can have a significant effect in both rea life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries heavily influence fantasy football rankings and start/sit decisions.

• Jaguars running back Travis Etienne left early in the game due to a foot injury. Importantly, this is not the same foot as his Lisfranc injury. He downplayed the injury post-game and I do not expect him to miss significant time.

• Texans running back Rex Burkhead suffered a head injury in the fourth quarter. He will likely enter the five-step concussion protocol and will have to clear it in order to play in Week 13.

• Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter. I believe he is dealing with a high ankle sprain. A fracture is also possible. The typical return-to-play timeline for a high ankle sprain is four to six weeks.

• Jets running back Michael Carter suffered an ankle sprain in the second half. The severity is unclear and he will undergo further testing Monday.

• Raiders running back Josh Jacobs dealt with a calf strain during the game but still managed to dominate in Las Vegas' overtime win.

• 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell injured his knee in the third quarter. I believe he is dealing with an MCL sprain, but not one as severe as what he sustained earlier in the year. The Grade 1 strain return-to-play timeline is typically one to three weeks. Running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a knee injury during the game. It looked like he suffered a patella tendon issue, although I do not believe it is serious.

• Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury late in the game and did not return. He was already dealing with a fractured thumb, and so an added oblique injury puts his season in question.