NFL Week 12 Injury Recap & Analysis: Travis Etienne, Darnell Mooney and more

Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) catches a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Nov 28, 2022

• RB Travis Etienne's foot: Importantly, this is not the same foot as his Lisfranc injury. Etienne downplayed the injury after the game.

• WR Darnell Mooney's ankle: Mooney could miss significant time after more tests are conducted Monday.

BUFFALO BILLS @ DETROIT LIONS

NEW YORK GIANTS @ DALLAS COWBOYS

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS @ MINNESOTA VIKINGS

DENVER BRONCOS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS

BALTIMORE RAVENS @ JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne left early in the game due to a foot injury. Importantly, this is not the same foot as his Lisfranc injury. He downplayed the injury post-game and I do not expect him to miss significant time. 

HOUSTON TEXANS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS 

Texans running back Rex Burkhead suffered a head injury in the fourth quarter. He will likely enter the five-step concussion protocol and will have to clear it in order to play in Week 13. 

CHICAGO BEARS @ NEW YORK JETS

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter. I believe he is dealing with a high ankle sprain. A fracture is also possible. The typical return-to-play timeline for a high ankle sprain is four to six weeks. 

Jets running back Michael Carter suffered an ankle sprain in the second half. The severity is unclear and he will undergo further testing Monday. 

CINCINNATI BENGALS @ TENNESSEE TITANS

ATLANTA FALCONS @ WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ ARIZONA CARDINALS

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS @ SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs dealt with a calf strain during the game but still managed to dominate in Las Vegas' overtime win. 

LOS ANGELES RAMS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell injured his knee in the third quarter. I believe he is dealing with an MCL sprain, but not one as severe as what he sustained earlier in the year. The Grade 1 strain return-to-play timeline is typically one to three weeks. Running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a knee injury during the game. It looked like he suffered a patella tendon issue, although I do not believe it is serious. 

GREEN BAY PACKERS @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury late in the game and did not return. He was already dealing with a fractured thumb, and so an added oblique injury puts his season in question. 

