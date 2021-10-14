Fantasy Football: Late NFL Week 6 waiver wire targets

The waiver period ahead of NFL Week 6 has come and gone in most fantasy football leagues, but there's still time to improve your fantasy roster for this week and the rest of the season.

Here are 25 potential free agents to consider adding to your fantasy football teams. For skill players, I’m looking at the best options to pick up to help for the rest of the year. For kickers and team defenses, I’m looking at those who can be picked up to help for this week. The players are grouped based on the percentage of leagues in which they are available at ESPN.

Available in over 50% of leagues at ESPN

Despite his relatively rough starting debut, Lance's 0.74 fantasy points per dropback still ranks first among quarterbacks this season.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft ran the ball 17 times in Week 5, 12 by design and five from scrambles out of the pocket. It was a debut remarkably similar to Jalen Hurts‘ in 2020, which featured 14 designed rushes and four scrambles — and Hurts has been a mainstay in fantasy lineups since becoming the Eagles' QB1.

San Francisco has a bye week in Week 6, and there is a chance starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returns from injury to take back the starting job in Week 7. So, while Lance may not be the quarterback to help a fantasy manager through the next few bye weeks, he’s the one with the best chances to help a team to a championship because of his tried and true rushing floor.

Murray has served as the Ravens' starting running back for the last two weeks, and the results have been underwhelming. He's picked up 76 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, but Baltimore has faced two of the top six defenses at preventing fantasy points to running backs.

The Ravens' backs have one of the league's most difficult schedules the rest of the season, but favorable matchups against the Chargers and Bengals are coming up. Murray is the rare starting running back who is still available later in the week yet can be plugged straight into lineups to cover backs on bye.

Moore’s role within the Cardinals' offense is only getting bigger.

Over the first four weeks of the season, the rookie pass-catcher played just 26 of a possible 102 offensive snaps in 11 personnel while the team's three starting wide receivers played 80-plus. In Week 5, Moore played 13-of-27 11-personnel snaps, with Christian Kirk restricted to 16.

As a result, he not only led the team in rushing yards, but he also saw the second-most targets.

Also working in Moore's favor is the fact that tight end Maxx Williams was carted off with what appeared to be a season-ending injury last week, something that could very well lead to an increase in four-receiver sets in Arizona.

The fifth-year pro has cemented his spot as the Jaguars' receiving tight end just two weeks after being acquired from the Panthers. He led the team in receptions (6) and receiving yards (64) in Week 5 despite Jacksonville relying heavily on the run. Now paired with a quarterback who wants to target tight ends, Arnold is a borderline starter.

Folk's 56 fantasy points rank first at the position through six weeks. He’s a perfect 12-of-12 on kicks under 50 yards.