NFL Week 1 Injury Report: All you need to know for DFS and fantasy football

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football.

Injuries are fluid.

KEY

DNP: Did not participate in practice

LP: Limited participation in practice

FP: Full participation

(-): Not listed

OUT: Player will not play

D: Player is unlikely to play

Q: Player is not certain to play

Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran

Last updated: 10:00 am ET, Thursday, Sept. 8

LAR @ BUF | BLT @ NYJ | NO @ ATL | NE @ MIA | CLV @ CAR | PIT @ CIN |

SF @ CHI | PHI @ DET | IND @ HST | JAX @ WAS | KC @ ARZ | LV @ LAC |

GB @ MIN | NYG @ TEN | TB @ DAL | DEN @ SEA

Thursday, Sept. 8

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Mon. Status Tues. Status Wed. Status Game Status Stefon Diggs BUF Rest WR4 17.8 (-) LP (-) (-) Van Jefferson LA Knee WR88 9.7 DNP DNP DNP OUT Isaiah McKenzie BUF Groin WR56 6.2 FP FP FP (-)

Sunday, Sept. 11

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Zach Wilson NYJ Knee N/A 16.5 DNP J.K. Dobbins BLT Knee RB41 14.3 LP

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Drake London ATL Knee WR40 11.6 LP Michael Thomas NO Hamstring WR22 11.4 LP Parker Hesse ATL Personal N/A 2.9 DNP Tre'Quan Smith NO Groin WR112 2.8 DNP Dwayne Washington NO Hamstring N/A 0.0 DNP

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Jaylen Waddle MIA Quad WR21 12.2 LP Jakobi Meyers NE Knee WR48 11.1 LP Chase Edmonds MIA Groin RB22 9.5 LP Ty Montgomery NE Knee RB82 2.6 LP Myles Gaskin MIA Neck RB85 1.8 LP Salvon Ahmed MIA Heel N/A 1.0 LP Alec Ingold MIA Hamstring N/A 0.0 LP Tanner Conner MIA Knee N/A 0.0 LP

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Eddy Pineiro CAR Left Hip K32 8.0 FP Giovanni Ricci CAR Hip N/A 0.0 LP

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Diontae Johnson PIT Shoulder WR19 10.6 LP Drew Sample CIN Knee N/A 1.5 FP Mitchell Wilcox CIN Ankle N/A 0.3 LP Devin Asiasi CIN Quad N/A 0.0 DNP

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status George Kittle SF Groin TE4 12.8 DNP Jimmy Garoppolo SF Right Shoulder N/A 0.3 FP

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Miles Sanders PHI Hamstring RB28 10.6 FP Austin Seibert DET Right Groin K28 8.6 LP

No fantasy-relevant players listed

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Logan Thomas WAS Knee TE38 5.7 LP John Bates WAS Calf TE41 3.0 FP Cam Sims WAS Concussion N/A 2.8 LP Cole Turner WAS Hamstring N/A 0.0 LP

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status JuJu Smith-Schuster KC Knee WR30 11.4 FP A.J. Green ARZ Hip WR74 8.8 FP

No fantasy-relevant players listed

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Allen Lazard GB Ankle WR36 12.1 DNP Robert Tonyan GB Knee TE24 9.0 LP Mason Crosby GB Right Knee K22 8.2 FP Christian Watson GB Knee WR90 7.6 FP

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Sterling Shepard NYG Achilles WR93 8.9 LP

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Russell Gage TB Hamstring WR54 13.6 LP Chris Godwin TB Knee WR37 10.9 FP Julio Jones TB Not Injury Related WR58 6.3 DNP Giovani Bernard TB Ankle RB78 3.6 LP

Monday, Sept. 12