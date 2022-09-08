NFL Week 1 Injury Report: All you need to know for DFS and fantasy football

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.
Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.
KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran
Last updated: 10:00 am ET, Thursday, Sept. 8
LAR @ BUF | BLT @ NYJ | NO @ ATL | NE @ MIA | CLV @ CAR | PIT @ CIN |
SF @ CHI | PHI @ DET | IND @ HST | JAX @ WAS | KC @ ARZ | LV @ LAC |
GB @ MIN | NYG @ TEN | TB @ DAL | DEN @ SEA
Thursday, Sept. 8
Los Angeles Rams @ Buffalo Bills
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Mon. Status
|Tues. Status
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|Rest
|WR4
|17.8
|(-)
|LP
|(-)
|(-)
|Van Jefferson
|LA
|Knee
|WR88
|9.7
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Isaiah McKenzie
|BUF
|Groin
|WR56
|6.2
|FP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
Sunday, Sept. 11
Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Zach Wilson
|NYJ
|Knee
|N/A
|16.5
|DNP
|J.K. Dobbins
|BLT
|Knee
|RB41
|14.3
|LP
New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Drake London
|ATL
|Knee
|WR40
|11.6
|LP
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|Hamstring
|WR22
|11.4
|LP
|Parker Hesse
|ATL
|Personal
|N/A
|2.9
|DNP
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|Groin
|WR112
|2.8
|DNP
|Dwayne Washington
|NO
|Hamstring
|N/A
|0.0
|DNP
New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|Quad
|WR21
|12.2
|LP
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|Knee
|WR48
|11.1
|LP
|Chase Edmonds
|MIA
|Groin
|RB22
|9.5
|LP
|Ty Montgomery
|NE
|Knee
|RB82
|2.6
|LP
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|Neck
|RB85
|1.8
|LP
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|Heel
|N/A
|1.0
|LP
|Alec Ingold
|MIA
|Hamstring
|N/A
|0.0
|LP
|Tanner Conner
|MIA
|Knee
|N/A
|0.0
|LP
Cleveland Browns @ Carolina Panthers
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Eddy Pineiro
|CAR
|Left Hip
|K32
|8.0
|FP
|Giovanni Ricci
|CAR
|Hip
|N/A
|0.0
|LP
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|Shoulder
|WR19
|10.6
|LP
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|Knee
|N/A
|1.5
|FP
|Mitchell Wilcox
|CIN
|Ankle
|N/A
|0.3
|LP
|Devin Asiasi
|CIN
|Quad
|N/A
|0.0
|DNP
San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|George Kittle
|SF
|Groin
|TE4
|12.8
|DNP
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|SF
|Right Shoulder
|N/A
|0.3
|FP
Philadelphia Eagles @ Detroit Lions
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|Hamstring
|RB28
|10.6
|FP
|Austin Seibert
|DET
|Right Groin
|K28
|8.6
|LP
Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans
- No fantasy-relevant players listed
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Washington Commanders
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|Knee
|TE38
|5.7
|LP
|John Bates
|WAS
|Calf
|TE41
|3.0
|FP
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|Concussion
|N/A
|2.8
|LP
|Cole Turner
|WAS
|Hamstring
|N/A
|0.0
|LP
Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|KC
|Knee
|WR30
|11.4
|FP
|A.J. Green
|ARZ
|Hip
|WR74
|8.8
|FP
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers
- No fantasy-relevant players listed
Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|Ankle
|WR36
|12.1
|DNP
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|Knee
|TE24
|9.0
|LP
|Mason Crosby
|GB
|Right Knee
|K22
|8.2
|FP
|Christian Watson
|GB
|Knee
|WR90
|7.6
|FP
New York Giants @ Tennessee Titans
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|Achilles
|WR93
|8.9
|LP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Russell Gage
|TB
|Hamstring
|WR54
|13.6
|LP
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|Knee
|WR37
|10.9
|FP
|Julio Jones
|TB
|Not Injury Related
|WR58
|6.3
|DNP
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|Ankle
|RB78
|3.6
|LP
Monday, Sept. 12
Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks
- No fantasy-relevant players listed