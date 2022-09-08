Fantasy News & Analysis

NFL Week 1 Injury Report: All you need to know for DFS and fantasy football

Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) is pursued by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Tanner Vallejo (51) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 18-7. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Sep 8, 2022

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.

KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran

Last updated: 10:00 am ET, Thursday, Sept. 8

 

Thursday, Sept. 8

Los Angeles Rams @ Buffalo Bills

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Mon. Status Tues. Status Wed. Status Game Status
Stefon Diggs BUF Rest WR4 17.8 (-) LP (-) (-)
Van Jefferson LA Knee WR88 9.7 DNP DNP DNP OUT
Isaiah McKenzie BUF Groin WR56 6.2 FP FP FP (-)

Sunday, Sept. 11

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Zach Wilson NYJ Knee N/A 16.5 DNP
J.K. Dobbins BLT Knee RB41 14.3 LP

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Drake London ATL Knee WR40 11.6 LP
Michael Thomas NO Hamstring WR22 11.4 LP
Parker Hesse ATL Personal N/A 2.9 DNP
Tre'Quan Smith NO Groin WR112 2.8 DNP
Dwayne Washington NO Hamstring N/A 0.0 DNP

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Jaylen Waddle MIA Quad WR21 12.2 LP
Jakobi Meyers NE Knee WR48 11.1 LP
Chase Edmonds MIA Groin RB22 9.5 LP
Ty Montgomery NE Knee RB82 2.6 LP
Myles Gaskin MIA Neck RB85 1.8 LP
Salvon Ahmed MIA Heel N/A 1.0 LP
Alec Ingold MIA Hamstring N/A 0.0 LP
Tanner Conner MIA Knee N/A 0.0 LP

Cleveland Browns @ Carolina Panthers

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Eddy Pineiro CAR Left Hip K32 8.0 FP
Giovanni Ricci CAR Hip N/A 0.0 LP

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Diontae Johnson PIT Shoulder WR19 10.6 LP
Drew Sample CIN Knee N/A 1.5 FP
Mitchell Wilcox CIN Ankle N/A 0.3 LP
Devin Asiasi CIN Quad N/A 0.0 DNP

San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
George Kittle SF Groin TE4 12.8 DNP
Jimmy Garoppolo SF Right Shoulder N/A 0.3 FP

Philadelphia Eagles @ Detroit Lions

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Miles Sanders PHI Hamstring RB28 10.6 FP
Austin Seibert DET Right Groin K28 8.6 LP

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans

  • No fantasy-relevant players listed

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Washington Commanders

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Logan Thomas WAS Knee TE38 5.7 LP
John Bates WAS Calf TE41 3.0 FP
Cam Sims WAS Concussion N/A 2.8 LP
Cole Turner WAS Hamstring N/A 0.0 LP

Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
JuJu Smith-Schuster KC Knee WR30 11.4 FP
A.J. Green ARZ Hip WR74 8.8 FP

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

  • No fantasy-relevant players listed

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Allen Lazard GB Ankle WR36 12.1 DNP
Robert Tonyan GB Knee TE24 9.0 LP
Mason Crosby GB Right Knee K22 8.2 FP
Christian Watson GB Knee WR90 7.6 FP

New York Giants @ Tennessee Titans

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Sterling Shepard NYG Achilles WR93 8.9 LP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Russell Gage TB Hamstring WR54 13.6 LP
Chris Godwin TB Knee WR37 10.9 FP
Julio Jones TB Not Injury Related WR58 6.3 DNP
Giovani Bernard TB Ankle RB78 3.6 LP

Monday, Sept. 12

Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks

  • No fantasy-relevant players listed
