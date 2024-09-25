Fantasy Football: Defenses to exploit in Week 4

• New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Run Defense: Dallas’ pushover run defense allows fantasy managers to gain leverage on the field via New York’s unexciting ground game options.

• Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills Pass and Run Defense: Baltimore’s offensive personnel is perfect for exploiting Buffalo’s defensive scheme and personnel weaknesses.

Identifying exploitable defensive units allows for creative re-draft and daily fantasy sports (DFS) roster constructions, particularly in circumstances where a plus matchup is not readily apparent. The article below breaks down three defenses with exploitable pass- and/or run-defense units for fantasy managers to target in both half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) and PPR scoring formats.