Buy/Sell/Hold candidates for IDP dynasty leagues: AFC East

Sep 8, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) celebrates after a fumble recovery during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

By Jonathon Macri
Feb 11, 2021

Super Bowl 55 is in the rear-view mirror, which means the dynasty fantasy football season is officially in the spotlight.

Dynasty players know that the key to creating a championship-caliber team is to be active and find value in the trade market to boost their team’s potential. Trading can often be a headache for some, but it's worth it if you can pull off the right moves. To help figure out what the right moves are, I’ve been compiling a list of the best buy, sell and hold IDPs for every team in the NFL.

While there are always going to be extenuating circumstances when it comes to trades (contract leagues, multi-player deals, offers too good to pass up, etc.), these are some names to consider for IDP on every NFL team, continuing with the AFC East.

BUFFALO BILLS

BUY: S Jordan Poyer

Over the past four years, I have constantly targeted one player in trades during the offseason, knowing that he is not really a big name but always a great value at the safety position — and that player is Jordan Poyer. He is on almost all of my dynasty rosters in IDP because you can usually get him at a lower price than other top-tier safeties. However, it may be tougher than usual to acquire him this offseason after he put together one of the best statistical seasons of his career.

Dynasty players are often hyper-focused on age as a negative, and with Poyer turning 30 this spring, you have yourself an in as a potential buying tactic. A true hybrid player who plays the run well, makes plays on the ball and virtually never leaves the field, Poyer is the ideal safety to rely upon week to week to give us a strong fantasy showing.

Poyer was one of “my guys” coming into this season — and every season, really — and is worth his price tag, giving us someone who we never have to worry about letting our fantasy team down once the regular season rolls around.

