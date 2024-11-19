Fantasy Football: Boom and bust performances to consider ahead of Week 12

• Amon-Ra St. Brown helps Lions' offense go off against Jaguars: St. Brown ran a team-high 32 routes and earned an elite 92.8 PFF receiving grade. His four receptions of 20-plus yards are tied for the most in Week 11, and passes thrown his way generated a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

BOOMS

A two-touchdown day is exactly what Breece Hall‘s fantasy managers needed after enduring a three-game scoreless stretch.

HAVE A DAY BREECE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qWtOqbIyxl — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) November 17, 2024

Hall notched 121 total yards on 23 touches — 17 more than the next closest Jet. He did everything you’d expect from a high-end first-round fantasy pick in Week 11

Hall also led the Jets in receptions and ranked second on the team in targets, behind only wide receiver Garrett Wilson. That all led to a massive 31.1-point day in PPR leagues for the third-year running back.

Going Forward: High-end RB1

St. Brown put on a show against the Jaguars in Week 11, with 11 receptions, 161 yards and two scores on his way to a season-high 38.7 PPR fantasy points.

Detroit had its foot on the gas immediately after kickoff and didn't let off until late in the fourth quarter, leading to a 52-6 victory over Jacksonville. Several Lions were fantasy “booms,” but St. Brown dominated and showed his true fantasy WR1 colors.

St. Brown ran a team-high 32 routes and earned an elite 92.8 PFF receiving grade. His four receptions of 20-plus yards are tied for the most in Week 11, and passes thrown his way generated a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Consider that Detroit has the 12th-hardest slate for wide receivers during the fantasy playoffs, so St. Brown will need to overcome some tougher matchups if he is to produce more elite results.

Going Forward: High-End WR1

Bowers' TE1 campaign rolls on.

The rookie feasted against the Dolphins, securing 13 receptions — the most catches for a rookie tight end in NFL history. Bowers added 126 yards and a touchdown on a 31.3-point day in PPR leagues. His 16 targets were the most among all receivers in Week 11, and 11 more than any other Raiders pass-catcher.

Highest-Graded Tight Ends Through Week 11

Through 11 weeks, Bowers ranks first among tight ends in targets (86), first in receptions (70), first in receiving yards (706), first in receiving yards after contact (386) and second in contested catches (eight).

The only valid complaint for Bowers' fantasy managers is that he is not finding the endzone, with three touchdowns thus far. Regardless, Bowers should cruise to the TE1 title in fantasy football this season.

Going Forward: The TE1

BUSTS

Listed as a top waiver-wire target ahead of Week 11, Estime faced sky-high expectations against the Falcons. He responded with a measly 5.5 PPR fantasy points on 16 yards and just 2.7 yards per carry.

Javonte Williams still led the way in the Broncos' backfield in Week 11, playing 32 snaps to Estime's 14. And three of Estime’s six carries came in the fourth quarter when the game was well in hand for the Broncos.

The rookie Estime also did not see a single carry in the red zone in Denver's 38-6 blowout win.

Temperature Check: Worried; bench until further notice

Jones earned a season-low 29.6 PFF rushing grade in Week 11 after turning 15 carries into only 38 rushing yards.

Aaron Jones' 2024 Game Grades and Rushing Production

Cam Akers was no more effective on the ground, but he cut into Jones' work with 10 carries for 25 yards and a receiving touchdown. Jones, meanwhile, failed to convert his one goal-line attempt into a touchdown for fantasy managers.

Temperature Check: Not worried; high-end RB2, low-end RB1 once healthy

Williams' past three outings have netted 10.5, 11.2 and 8.6 PPR fantasy points.

It has been a tough stretch for his fantasy managers who are fighting for a playoff spot, and that didn't change in Week 11 after he rushed for 86 yards and went without a passing-game target.

From Weeks 3-9, Williams received fewer than 20 carries only once. Yet, he has handled 15 in each of the past two weeks. He has also not found the endzone in these three weeks of underperforming.

Temperature Check: Slightly worried; touchdown production needs to return