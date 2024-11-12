Fantasy Football: 5 moves to make to propel your team to the playoffs

• Now is the time to bolster your roster: Now is a crucial moment to strengthen your fantasy roster for a playoff push and a potential championship run. With the trade deadline approaching this weekend in most redraft leagues, it’s time to consider moves that could give your team the edge in the final stretch.

The Broncos rookie landed on injured reserve after a brief appearance in Week 1, and while he played only a few snaps in the past four weeks, he averaged 6.3 yards per carry. Despite the limited work, Estime had four explosive runs compared to Javonte Williams‘ eight and Jaleel McLaughlin‘s six, and the two veterans had many more opportunities.

McLaughlin started the game this week, and Javonte Williams came in for third down. The team stuck with Williams on the second drive and continued to pass the ball. On the third drive, Estime joined the rotation and ran on back-to-back plays for eight and six yards, respectively, enough for Denver to stick with him as the early-down back for the rest of the game.