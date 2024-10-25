Fantasy Football: 5 last-minute waiver-wire targets before Week 8

• New York Giants rookie RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. may have stolen Devin Singletary’s job: Rookie RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. showed his worth when Giants’ starting RB Devin Singletary missed Weeks 5-6 due to a groin injury. Singletary returned to the field in Week 7, but Tracy still got the start and the vast majority of the backfield snaps. He gets a juicy matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have allowed a running back to put up 17-plus fantasy points against them in each of the last four weeks.

• Cleveland Browns WR Cedric Tillman has a chance to be Jameis Winston’s top target the rest of the season: In the Browns’ first game after shipping off Amari Cooper, Cedric Tillman led the team with a career-high 81 receiving yards, and his 12 targets were six more than any other Browns’ WR in Week 7. This week he faces the Baltimore Ravens, who have allowed the third most fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position in 2024.

Heading into Week 8 of the NFL season, you may not only be struggling to set your lineups due to injuries but there are also two teams on bye. The good news is that there are still players who are sitting on waivers that are set up to have a big fantasy day this weekend. Here are five players to consider adding from the waiver wire heading in Week 8.