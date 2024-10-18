Fantasy Football: 5 last-minute waiver-wire targets before Week 7

• New England Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye is a top-12 fantasy QB option in Week 7: Every week this season, the quarterback that faced the Jacksonville Jaguars finished no worse than the fantasy QB11 that week. Over the Jaguars’ last two matchups, Caleb Williams (QB1) and Joe Flacco (QB4) finished as top-four QBs on the week.

• Jordan Whittington has at least one more week of productivity before Puka Nacua returns: Prior to the Los Angeles Rams‘ bye, sixth-round rookie WR Jordan Whittington put up a career-day 10 targets, seven receptions and 89 receiving yards in Week 5. He has played on 92% of the Rams’ offensive snaps over their last two games. Cooper Kupp and Whittington should be Matthew Stafford’s top targets in Week 7.

Heading into Week 7 of the NFL season, you may not only be struggling to set your lineups due to injuries but there are also two teams on bye. The good news is that there are still players who are sitting on waivers that are set up to have a big fantasy day this weekend. Here are five players to consider adding from the waiver wire heading in Week 7.