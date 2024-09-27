All
Fantasy Football: 5 last-minute waiver-wire targets before Week 4

2Y1Y6HY Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson, right, reaches out to make a touchdown catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By Michelle Magdziuk

Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson has huge fantasy upside in Week 4: If Cardinals TE Trey McBride misses Week 4, Michael Wilson could put up his first 100-yard receiving game in his career this weekend against a terrible Washington Commanders secondary. 

New York Jets Tyler Conklin is the best available TE option for Week 4: Tyler Conklin’s workload and matchup give him the best chance to finish as a top-10 tight end among the available guys on waivers. 

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

Heading into Week 4 of the NFL season, you may be struggling to set your lineups due to injuries or disappointing draft picks. The good news is that there are still players sitting on waivers that are set up to have a big fantasy day this weekend. Here are five players to consider adding from the waiver wire heading in Week 4 if you’re in a pinch.

QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks 

