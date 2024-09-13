Fantasy Football: 5 last-minute waiver-wire targets before Week 2

• Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields has high upside in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos: if you need a replacement for an injured Jordan Love or struggling Caleb Williams, Justin Fields is available in 75% of leagues and is a great fantasy option against the Broncos' weak run defense.

• New York Giants slot WR Wan’Dale Robinson has the juiciest fantasy matchup of the week: The Giants face the Washington Commanders, who allowed 139 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns out of the slot in their season opener.

With already so many injuries surrounding key fantasy players, you may find yourself digging deeper on the waiver wire than you ever expected heading into the second week of the season. Here are five players to consider adding from the waiver wire heading in Week 2 if you’re in a pinch due to injury.