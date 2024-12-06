Fantasy Football: 4 last-minute waiver-wire targets before Week 14

• Will Levis has a stellar remaining schedule as he fights for his future: Levis has scored 15-plus fantasy points in four straight games and will face a bottom-seven pass defense in each of the next four weeks.

• Cleveland Browns’ RB Jerome Ford is a solid RB2/flex option in Week 13: With Nick Chubb struggling to get going, Ford saw his workload increase in Week 13. He gets to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have been giving up a lot of points to running backs as of late.

Heading into Week 14 of the NFL season, you may be prepping your roster to make a deep run into the playoffs or struggling to set your lineups due to injuries or six teams on bye. The good news is that there are still players sitting on waivers who are set up to have a big fantasy day this weekend or who can help you in the future. Here is one player at each position to consider adding from the waiver wire heading in Week 14

Will Levis has been playing much better since returning from a shoulder injury, but he has five more weeks to prove he can be the Titans’ long-term answer at quarterback. Luckily for him and fantasy managers, he has an incredible upcoming schedule against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts and then the Jaguars again — all are bottom-seven pass defenses this season.