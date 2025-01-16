Fantasy Football: 2024 streaming heroes and their 2025 outlook

• QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos: Nix pairs pocket awareness and high-end rushing ability with a turnover-free playing style.

• Denver Broncos D/ST: Denver’s D/ST was an afterthought on draft day before becoming fantasy football’s top unit.

QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Nix finished as fantasy football's overall QB9 after being selected as the QB23 by average draft position and remained available as a viable streamer through Week 12. He should continue to perform at a QB1 level in 2025, his second NFL season. Nix’s 79.2 PFF overall grade ranked 15th among 32 quarterbacks with at least 505 offensive snaps.