All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football: 10 biggest reactions to NFL Week 16

2YYPXX1 Washington Commanders wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

By Nathan Jahnke

Injuries shake up multiple backfields: After a relatively stable stretch, recent weeks have brought significant changes to several backfields. One standout performance came from Tyjae Spears, who found the end zone twice for the Tennessee Titans.

Surprise Week 16 performances: Olamide Zaccheaus of the Washington Commanders and Chig Okonkwo of the Tennessee Titans put up some of the best performances of their careers.

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 7 minutes

Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy football recap highlights key player usage and stats, providing the essential insights needed for fantasy success in 2024. This analysis focuses solely on players relevant to fantasy football leagues.

Here are Nathan's 10 biggest reactions to the games from the Sunday slate. For a more detailed analysis, read his full Sunday recap.

 

Tyjae Spears leads the Titans offense again: Spears played in over 50% of the Titans' offensive snaps for a second-straight week.

Throughout this season, Tony Pollard has done a great job in the run game, keeping Spears in a limited role. Spears has also dealt with multiple injuries, which likely impacted Spears playing time.

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.