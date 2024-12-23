Fantasy Football: 10 biggest reactions to NFL Week 16

• Injuries shake up multiple backfields: After a relatively stable stretch, recent weeks have brought significant changes to several backfields. One standout performance came from Tyjae Spears, who found the end zone twice for the Tennessee Titans.

• Surprise Week 16 performances: Olamide Zaccheaus of the Washington Commanders and Chig Okonkwo of the Tennessee Titans put up some of the best performances of their careers.

Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy football recap highlights key player usage and stats, providing the essential insights needed for fantasy success in 2024. This analysis focuses solely on players relevant to fantasy football leagues.

Here are Nathan's 10 biggest reactions to the games from the Sunday slate. For a more detailed analysis, read his full Sunday recap.

Tyjae Spears leads the Titans offense again: Spears played in over 50% of the Titans' offensive snaps for a second-straight week.

Throughout this season, Tony Pollard has done a great job in the run game, keeping Spears in a limited role. Spears has also dealt with multiple injuries, which likely impacted Spears playing time.